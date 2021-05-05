From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 22, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an picture entitled “Circus comes to town May 1.” Pretty girls and funny clowns are the frosting for the circus cake. The D.B. Wharton Circus comes to Newland Saturday, May 1, to present performances afternoon and evening all under the Big Top at the Showgrounds in Newland. The circus is sponsored by Newland Volunteer Fire Department. Performances will start promptly at 2 and 8 p.m. Doors will open one hour earlier to allow time to visit the big circus sideshow and see the animals.The fast-moving performances run 1.5 hours and feature acrobats, amazing trampoline somersaults, daring equilibrists, dexterous jugglers, beautifully trained dogs and ponies, educated llamas from South America, a baffling magical display, a squad of hilarious clowns and many other unusual attractions. The public is urged to buy tickets in advance and save on the low advance sale prices. The sponsors also receive a larger percentage of the advance sales. Tickets are now on sale at the fire department.
40 years ago: The April 23, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “National Library Week April 5-11.” During National Library Week, April 5 to 11, Mrs. Sharon Morris’ kindergarten and first-grade students at Beech Mountain Elementary School enjoyed a visit with Mrs. Dee and the Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Bookmobile. The children checked out books and learned how the library on wheels operates. Mrs Storey, the school librarian, helped them. Mrs. Dee’s bookmobile comes by the school each month. The library uses her books to add a variety of reading materials for all students at Beech Mountain.
30 years ago: The April 19, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Avery Tire and Service has served Newland since 1964.” Jerry and Tommy Phillips began a career around the ages of 10 and 12 years old with their father who owned a tire business in Spruce Pine. Then in 1964, they built their own business here in Newland. Jerry and Tommy dug the footers for their building with a garden tiller. This was where Flick Video is now. They ran their business with six capping molds, working 12-16 hours per day, Monday through Sunday. They remember changing tires with lug wrenches since there were no air wrenches at that time. In 1966, demand again created expansion at Avery Tire. This expansion included front end alignments and the addition of new tires. In 1970 they purchased the building where Avery Tire stands today. In 1993, Jerry and his sons, Hank and John, bought Tommy out of the business. When asked his key to success, Jerry replied ”My customers.” Then in August of 2000, Jerry’s two sons took over complete operation. “We would like to on this occasion of Avery County’s 90th anniversary to say thank you to each of our customers and a special thank you for your continued support through the years,” said the owners.
