From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 9, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Little Elk.” We want to welcome Mr. and Mrs. Lee Beam to Little Elk. They have moved their trailer here from Spruce Pine. Mrs. Florence King has returned home from spending the winter with her daughters, Mrs. Viola Baker of Shell Creek and Mrs. Lola Shell of Johnson City, Tenn. Ronald Hughes and sons and Stella Elliott and daughter spent the Easter holiday with Mr. and Mrs. Clinard Hodges of Banner Elk. Mrs. Hal Taylor has returned home from spending the winter in Coalwood, W. Va. Her Holiday guests were Mr. and Mrs. Charles Holland and son Danny of Greensboro. Visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Cooper and son, Mr and Mrs. Ed Single of Valdese, T/Sgt. and Mrs. Freddie Cooper and children of Goldsboro. Stella Elliott and daughter and Ronald Hodges attended prayer meeting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Arnett of Banner Elk. I was glad to see that Carlos Arnett has returned home from Germany. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Arnett.
40 years ago: The April 10, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Pat Atkins to begin a new career.” Pat Atkins retired five years ago from a department store chain in Marion, NC. She immediately became a houseparent for teenage boys and girls at Grandfather Home for Children. After serving in this residential child care facility for five years, Mrs. Atkins retired again. The NC Child Care standards require retirement at a certain age. She was determined not to be outdone by age or standards. In the Spring of 1980, Mrs. Atkins will begin a new career at Lees- McRae College. Tony Fortune, acting executive director of Grandfather Home for Children, stated, “Our children and staff are not surprised at this new development in Pat’s life. She served extremely well in her time at Grandfather Home. Pat has the energy and emotional stability of most people half her age. The college is real fortunate she decided to stay in the area. We’re just wondering what she will be doing in 1985 or even 1990.”
30 years ago: The April 12, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story, “Viaduct Welcome Center to Open Soon.” According to Roy Jones, Park Service Project Supervisor, the Welcome Center near the Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway will open April 29, with the dedication of the building on May 25. The building blends well with the surroundings, the gray timber and Grandfather Stone from a nearby quarry. The Visitor’s Center will be operated by the Parks Service and the Joint Chambers of Commerce — Avery, Banner Elk and Beech Mountain.
Harris Prevost of the Avery County Chamber said a person is expected to be picked by the Joint Chambers this coming Friday to work in the Center. “This person will be an advocate for Avery County,” Prevost said. “Someone who can point people off the Parkway to Avery County.”
Prevost stated that Catherine Morton of Grandfather Mountain is currently working on a brochure that will be distributed, along with other publications, at the Visitor’s Center.
20 years ago: The April 6, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article “Newland Scam Leads to Man’s Arrest in Chicago.” A man in Chicago has been arrested on a credit card scam involving over $300,000 worth of merchandise on warrants obtained by the Newland Police Department. The arrest came after a Newland merchant notified the Newland PD that Dennis Hammel was ordering merchandise by phone from Chicago using a stolen credit card number. Hammel has ordered $7,721.95 from the Newland merchant. Chief Danny Phillips and Officer Mike Estep obtained warrants for Hammel’s arrest after numerous telephone calls to various agencies. The officers told the Newland merchant to send an empty box to Chicago with Hammel’s name on it. When Hammel went to pick up the merchandise, he found an empty box and the Chicago Police with a felony warrant from Newland for financial identity fraud.
