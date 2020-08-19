From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 14, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Health Occupation Course at Avery High.” The North Carolina Board of Education has allotted a health occupations teacher to Avery County High School. This very popular course is designed to give opportunities for students to learn about hospital work and perhaps follow one of the many occupations needed by hospitals.
The course will consist of part-time study at school and part-time work in the hospital. Both Cannon Memorial Hospital and Garrett Memorial Hospital are cooperating fully with the program and will pay the students for part-time work. The aim of the course will be to provide trained personnel for health occupations and to stimulate study beyond the high school. Mrs. Frances Glenn, RN, of Banner Elk will teach the course. She studied and received her degree at University Hospital School of Nursing at Augusta, Ga.
40 years ago: The Aug. 14, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Boil that Balm Cabbage Down.” While many people were planning on harvesting cabbage in Avery County, Balm is becoming the cabbage capital with these abundant fields being harvested by James Lowrance and James Coffey. The Balm community is encouraging cabbage conglomerates to come in to raise cabbage so that they may keep stride with other communities in the area. Balm now boasts several enterprises in the Blue Ridge Blueberry Farm.
The mayor of Balm, Rudy Beggah, and his “chamber of progress” members are urging local residents to join the progress being made in the thriving community — either open up a business or plant cabbage.
20 years ago: The Aug. 10, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Linda Crinkley: Avery Schools Teacher of the Year.” Linda Crinkley, seventh grade science and social studies teacher at Cranberry Middle School, has been named Avery County’s Teacher of the Year for 2000-2001. A 29-year veteran educator, Crinkley states as part of her philosophy, “I believe that educators should remember what we are about — educating the children of Avery County. We need to base our decisions about curriculum discipline and life preparation on what is best for our students. Children should witness the spark of excitement we feel when we learn something new (then) they will pursue the spark themselves as they continue to be lifelong learners.”
