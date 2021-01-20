From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 21 , 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Crossnore News” by Mrs. D.W. Pritchard. I am so grateful for another week of life and good health and for the privilege of attending church twice on Sunday. The services are always a blessing to me. Our church continues to grow in attendance and offerings. At present, we are having typical January weather, cold temperatures, snow and wind. Schools have closed due to the weather. I haven’t heard of much going on in our community during the past weekend. It has been almost too cold to get out unless you have to. Kermit and Ruth Johnson went by Greensboro on Sunday and picked up Kermit, Jr., and on to Durham to the Al Whitteds. Sunday visitors of Mrs. Ann Burleson were Mr. and Mrs. Ira Singleton of Ingalls, Edna and Jane Webb. Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Tennant are touring the Southwest. Bub, Maggie and Patty Vance were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Church Sunday in Johnson City. Teddy Henson was discharged from the U.S. Army Monday. He and his wife will be making their home here.
Something to think upon: To each of us God will be asking just one question, “How did you treat your fellow man?”
40 years ago: The Jan. 22, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Release of Hostages celebrated in Avery.” Church bells rang out in Newland Wednesday for the 52 American hostages released after 444 days of captivity in Iran. Reverend Jack Bryant of First Baptist Church in Newland had tears in his eyes as he pulled the rope 51 times. “It is a very touching occasion,” he said. “Thank God they are home.” Congressman for the 11th District, Bill Hendon, stated, “This certainly marks the first step toward the new beginning for America,” adding, “I am relieved that this tragic chapter in American History is behind us.” Glimpses of the hostages who were released Tuesday were first seen on television when they landed briefly in Algiers before going on to the Air Force hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany.
30 years ago: The Jan. 17, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “A Love for Quilting.” Never one for idle hands, Eula Love sat in her cozy home near Newland and crocheted a colorful afghan as she talked about her life. The daughter of Alvin and Emmy Nelson, Eula married McDuffie Love, who died over 20 years ago. Her children are Carolyn, Jack, Tom, and Jim. “The first time I ever saw McDuffie, he was singing bass in church at a revival at Miller’s Gap.” Eula said. “He went with my sisters, and he was always aggravatin’ me. I hated him,” she added. “Finally I went with him, but I didn’t quit going with other boys.’’
“One time, I started to marry another boy, and McDuffie found out about it, and put him in jail so I couldn’t marry him. McDuffie was a deputy sheriff,” Eula said. Eula says she courted McDuffie for 15 years and finally married him. Surprisingly, after their ups and downs of courtship, it turned out to be a good marriage. Prior to her marriage, Eula worked at the Estatoe Inn for Mrs. Lee Jessie. The inn, a bark structure, was located where Carolina Tire is today in Newland. “I started there as a teenager and worked for 16 years. I cooked, waited tables, washed, ironed, and worked in the garden. I even milked a cow,” said Eula. One time when her husband was working way from home, Eula decided to build a new house, near the Avery CARES center. When McDuffie came home, he told somebody he had a new house but he didn’t know where it was, and had to ask around. “I was always that way,” Eula said, “If I wanted to do something, I would do it. I told my young’uns my grandmother Rebecca Jane Nelson lived to be 104 and I’m going to live to 105!”
It appears that Eula is well on the right road. At almost 81 years of age, she carries in her stove wood and mows her yard despite her children and grandsons attempting to keep it done for her. Her main activity, however, is quilting. For the past four years Eula has produced numerous quilts, which she sells, and gives to her children as Christmas presents. Eula’s quilts are truly works of art, in their various patterns and beautiful colors. “I could never just sit around and do anything,” Eula says, adding, “After a person has raised a family and worked all their life, they can’t just sit down.”
20 years ago: The Jan, 18, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Ferrell and Harmon married.” Angela Farrell, of Abingdon, Va., and John David Harmon, of Crossnore, NC, were married in Boone, NC on Dec. 15. Angela’s parents are Margaret and Phil Moore of Charleston, and Bob and Joy Ferrell of Lancaster, Ohio. John’s parents are Betty and Gleason Harmon of Crossnore. The couple will reside in Crossnore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.