From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The May 6, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “According to Aunt Keziah.” It pleasured me a heap to see John Harvey in action at the Avery Journal Tuesday. A minute afore deadline which is 12 noon. I never see’d a pen smoke like that’um Harvey writ with. Make the typewriter, mimeograph, morse code and all other means of communy-cation look obsy-lete. Dr. LeGear had a pair of hip boots on t’other day, don’t rightly know ifen he wuz fishing or doctering animules. I don’t know what pore Little Blesset Bad Tom has been up to, but he bought his wife a box of Valentines candy t’other day and said he aimed to give it to her for Mother’s Day. He must be sick. Might have to take him to one of them ki-otrics dow at Bruton’s hosspittle in Morganton. Well here hit is the fourth day of May and snow alaying around on the mountain tops. I ain’t complaining, jist glad I’m alive to see hit. Long as abody’s got a good fire I reckon the cold ain’t agoing to kill one. Some say it ain’t doing the fruit no good, but fruit’s got kilt afore and we survived, jit’ll allus grow someplace else and they can haul it into us. Some people sot out their mater plants and is afeared they’ll get kilt and I guess thye already air; orten’t to sot’em out so soon, but when hit gits this time of year abody can’t jhardly wait to git their gyarden’s a growing. Ain’t them anit-war demonstrators in Washinton plumb terrible? They ort to dump’em all in the Potomac and not fool no more with’em. Or put’em to work. People that ain’t got nothing else to do but make plumb fools outen theirselves ort to be made work, pick up garbage, set out trees, plant tater patchers. Then they’d be too tired to tie up traffic.
40 years ago: The May 7, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Beech Mountain Town Officials Sworn In” Chief District Court Judge Bob Lacey swore in an interim Mayor and Town Board for Avery and Watauga’s newest town, Beech Mountain Tuesday night and the highest incorporated municipality in eastern America. Receiving the oath as Mayor was Vernon Holland with Fred Pfohl, Gordon Ripley, Edward Lotz and Reuben Mooradian sworn in as aldermen. Approximately 150 property owners gave a resounding cheer following the administration of oaths and George Hambley offered an emotion-packed benediction for the mountain town, bringing tears to many eyes. Mayor Holland proposed the first toast to Spencer Robbins, saying, “Without Spencer, it would not have been possible to incorporate.” Allan Holcombe, who could not be present because of surgery, was also toasted for “having given up the largest kidney stone on record to Dr. Woeffel’s scalpel.” The new town has approximately 84 voters, 1,100 homes and condominiums and about 67 miles of roads. Mayor Holland said it was necessary to form a town in order to exist. Many of the property owners were not paying their dues and by forming a town each will be responsible for utility bills, road upkeep, security, etc. “ We would also like to emphasize the ski slopes are in the town,” Ed Jones stated, adding, “Some of the major newspapers have erroneously reported the slopes are not in the town.” The incorporation was made possible by a bill co-sponsored by the state Senate in April. It met house approval May 1 when Beech Mountain became a town. The interim town officials will serve until a town election is held to elect a Mayor and aldermen.
30 years ago: The May 2, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Now and Then.” The upcoming celebration of the 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs Lester Hodges was announced in the March 28, 1991 issue of The Avery Journal. I immediately marked April 7 on my calendar, with a firm determination to attend. Thoughts began rushing through my mind. Here are two people who have been good neighbors and friends to so many people in the community. The smiles are not merely for the photographer, they are for every one of us. Regardless of the occasion, whether at church, the grocery store, or out working in their yard, both Lester and Rosie are ready to greet you with a smile and a kind word. Whenever I see Lester I remember a special deed he performed for me. One spring, driving from Raleigh to Banner Elk, I stopped at a service station on 421 near North Wilkesboro. After filling the car with gasoline, I opened the car door to get in and head up the mountain toward home. Out jumped my dog; A Chinese Pug! Have you ever owned a Chinese Pug? Only two words are needed to describe a Chinese Pug — stubborn and teaser! I firmly called, “Jake! Jake!” He hid behind a car. I followed him. “Come here, Jake,” I said gently, He ran beside another car, and on and on it went I was so frustrated, the thought entered my mind to go on and leave he stubborn teaser behind (not really). Just as Jake ran toward on oncoming car, I saw two hands reach down and pick him up. I looked up into the smiling face of Lester Hodges! (Others who were standing nearby watching me chase the dog were not only smiling at me, they were laughing at me). There was no way I could thank Lester enough. He had come to my rescue and probably saved the life of the dog. Now Lester and Rosie have performed many more important deeds for people than rescuing a stubborn dog, but that is an example of their willingness to help someone in need. The great number of relatives and friends who attended the reception on April 7 at the Pinnacle Room is testimony to Lester Hodges. We appreciate the open invitation to attend the celebration given by the children to honor their parents on this memorable occasion.
20 years ago: The May 6, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article.“Reconquering the wind” Hang gliders back at Grandfather this weekend. For the first time in fifteen years, hand gliders will be riding the updrafts above the rugged peaks of Grandfather Mountain during a special reunion. From 1975 to 1986, Grandfather Mountain served as one of the country’s premier showcases for the sport of hang gliding, featuring dual flying exhibitions whenever weather permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.