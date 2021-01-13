From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 14 , 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Marriage Licenses.” George Edward Nave of Hampton, Tenn., to Wanda Kay Ellison of Hampton, Tenn. on Dec. 29; Leon Elbert Norris of Elizabethton, Tenn., to Connie Grace Jones of Elizabethton, Tenn., on Dec. 29; Buddy O. Calloway of Rt. 3 Newland to Glenda Lou Ella Houston of Rt. 1 Newland on Dec. 30; Bradley Allen Killan of Rt. 4 Elizabethton, Tenn., to Deborah Faye Reynolds of Rt. 6 Elizabethton, Tenn., on Jan. 4; John Roy Clark Jr. of Rt. 6 Elizabethton, Tenn., to Vickie Lee Vandeventer of Elizabethton, Tenn., on Jan. 7; Ronald Lee Brown of Banner Elk to Constance Fay McLean of High Point on Jan. 8; Jessie Junior Jones of Rt. 1 Newland to Rebecca Hughes of Rt. 1 Newland on Jan. 8.
40 years ago: The Jan. 15, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”County Landmark Destroyed by Fire Tuesday.” An Avery County landmark was reduced to ashes Tuesday morning when the Old Cranberry store at Cranberry burned. The old store housed Cranberry Post Office, the oldest in the county. Customers used the original boxes installed over a century ago. The historic building contained an antique shop and T-shirt factory centrally, with a beauty salon on the north side, an apartment and Cranberry Post Office on the south side. Cranberry Post Office was the oldest in the county and the fire is believed to have started about 8:30 a.m. from the flue connected to the stove in the post office. Postmaster Brenda Tolley was able to save all the mail, but flames raced through the old building so rapidly that Paul Pollaro, owner of the building, saved few of his possessions. Elk Park volunteer firefighters were on the scene in moments, but were unable to contain the fire which blazed like a tinderbox. Firefighters from Newland, Linville and Frank departments backed Elk Park firemen, but could not save the building. Rescue squad members from Avery County and Avery Central were also on hand to treat superficial cuts sustained by a couple of firemen.
The Old Cranberry Store, constructed when the iron mine had created a thriving little town at Cranberry, was well over 100 years old. A company store, the miners used scrip for cash and could find items for all their needs at the store. There were even shower stalls in the basement for the miners and a barbershop. With Tweetsie’s depot located directly behind it, the Old Cranberry Store was undeniably the economic and social hub of the community, until the iron mines slowed down operations and portions of Tweetsie’s tracks were washed out in the flood of 1940. Though Tweetsie’s main function was hauling iron ore from Cranberry, it offered invaluable service in the horse and buggy days.
30 years ago: The Jan. 10, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Area Students Named to LMC Dean’s List.” Eight Avery County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Lees-McRae College for the first semester. The Dean’s List was released earlier his week by James A. Stonesifer, Vice President for Academic Affairs. In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a “B” average or above, with no grade lower than a “C.” The student must carry 15 credit hours and maintain a 3.25 quality point average to be eligible for scholastic recognition.
The Avery County students include freshman Michelle C. Johnson of Banner Elk; sophomore Elizabeth M. Banner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul L. Banner of Newland; sophomore Betsy Hall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Hall of Banner Elk; sophomore Kelly Watterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Watterson of Banner Elk; junior Christopher A. Carlyle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Carlyle of Linville; senior Brenda Coffey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Coffey of Elk Park; senior Martin Klein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Reinhard Klein of Banner Elk; senior Elizabeth Webb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Webb of Linville.
20 years ago: The Jan, 11, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Trivette murder trial begins.” The trial for Beech Mountain resident Jimmy Trivette began in the murder of Jonathon Harmon on Dec. 31, 1999. Trivette was charged Jan. 3, 2000, with second-degree murder and was released on a $40,000 property bond after the judge was convinced of the argument that Trivette appeared to be no threat to the community. Trivette contended at his arraignment that individuals were drinking alcohol at the home that evening and, upon returning from the bathroom, he discovered one of the individuals, Bradley Trivette, covered with blood following a fight between he and Harmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.