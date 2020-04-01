From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 19, 1970, edition of The AJT featured a picture entitled “Benfield returns to Reins-Sturdivant.” Ronald J. Benfield of Newland, a graduate of the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, returned to work for the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland. Mr. Benfield has completed a tour of duty with the United States Army and served a tour in Vietnam with the United States Army Mortuary in Saigon for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. Mr. Benfield is a licensed Embalmer and Funeral Director. He is married to the former Cathryne Sells of Banner Elk. Mr. and Mrs. Benfield are making their home in Newland.
40 years ago: The March 20, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Medical Center to open soon at Roan Mountain.’’ Roan Mountain will soon have its own medical center, thanks to the Roan Mountain Ruritan Club, who succeeded in getting a $150,000 HEW Federal grant for the project. There will also be state funds and a matching 20 percent local grant to build the center which will have two doctors, two licensed practical nurses, a receptionist and medical secretary. Dulaney Mckinney, project director, and Kenneth Shell, personnel director and board member, sat in the Roan Mountain Dental Clinic and talked with great enthusiasm about the soon-to-be center. The dental clinic was obtained through similar channels with a dentist being required to stay a certain length of time. Then, if he wanted to stay on, he was allowed to; if not, another was sent in. At the medical center the physicians will be required to stay two years through the National Health Corps. After that period they may stay. If they want to move on, the Health Corps will send others. The medical center will be available to all, with the exception of the clinics sponsored by Carter County Health Department. These clinics will only serve the citizens of Carter County. McKinney says he feels the physicians’ services will be not only beneficial to Carter County but to surrounding counties, and two doctors will work with Cannon and Garrett memorial hospitals, as many of the patients will be referred to Avery’s two hospitals. Roan Mountain Medical Center is expected to be open this coming May.
30 years ago: The March 22, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story “Ground Breaking Ceremony… New Surgical Wing for Sloop.’’ Administrators, board members, county officials and well-wishers braved the bitter cold March 20 to witness groundbreaking for a new surgical wing at Sloop Memorial Hospital. The new wing, funded mainly by the Farmer Home Administration, will cost in excess of $3 million, and is expected to be completed in summer of 1991. Grants totaling $425,000 were made possible by $250,000 from the Duke Endowment, $125,000 from the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation, and $50,000 from the Janirve Foundation. Odell and Associates are the architects, and Wilkie Construction will build the new wing which contains, in addition to the surgical suit, doctors offices and renovation of patients rooms. Administrator Fred Blair, trustee Fred Conner, and Dr. Emma Fink spoke of the role Sloop Hospital plays in meeting the needs of patients in this area.
20 years ago: The March 16, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article by Debbie Winebarger, “Montezuma News: “Watch the Lilacs.” All you folks who thought spring had sprung must have had a change of heart Sunday morning. The bloomed Easter lilies were standing in the snow. It won’t hurt them and the tulips that are well on their way to blooming. What I worry about being killed is the budding yellow bushes. They are more delicate and my very favorite flower. Margaret Patterson is back from a trip to Arizona. This was a “girls trip.” They had a great time. Margaret said there wasn’t a place as beautiful as our Carolina blue sky; that may be why Margaret is known as the goddess of wisdom. Judy Parlier is back living in Montezuma. She is a good teacher and has helped several local kids by teaching them. We are glad she is back in our community. ASU students are on spring break this week. It won’t be long now before this school year is over. Dempsey Clark and three of his buddies went to Daytona Beach, Fla., for bike week. Debbie couldn’t go, so he had to try to have enough fun for her also. Rev. Ken Chester met them at the Tartan at 7 a.m. to give them a blessing before their trip got under way. Clyde and Bernice, Felton and Margaret and Dennis Sudderth all traveled down to their place at the beach. They were replacing windows, and I bet Clyde was the supervisor. Thought for the week: When you have nothing important or interesting to say, don’t let anyone persuade you to say it.
