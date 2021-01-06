From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 7 , 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mt. Pleasant by Mrs. James Pyatte.” For the benefit of the people who live away, we are having some winter weather here now. We started the New Year with a big snow. Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Daniels had their daughter, Blanche, and her family from Alaska with them a few days during Christmas. We were all pleased to see them again. The Baptist and Presbyterian Churches presented Christmas programs here that were well attended and enjoyed. Mr. and Mrs. Nat Hughes visited their son Dale in Kentucky recently. We send get well wishes to Mr. W.H. Daniels in Cannon Memorial Hospital, to Mrs. Poppie Henson of Crossnore and Mr. and Mrs. Jason Burleson of Spruce Pine. Eddie and Tom Taylor of Brevard visited Mr. and Mrs. Earl Carpenter, Jr. last week. Tommy and Connie Burleson of Raleigh visited their parents and Loren Burleson during the holidays. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Burleson of Sterling, Va., spent last week with Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Burleson.
40 years ago: The Jan. 8, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”New Year’s Baby.” Avery County’s first baby of the New Year is Carmella Andrea Nicole Brown. Her mother is Mrs. Debbie Brown. Carmella was born in Cannon Memorial Hospital where she arrived at 9:36 p.m. on Jan 4, weighing 8 lb., 3 oz. Carmella is the fourth child of Debbie and Richard Brown and the first girl. The Browns reside at Elk Park in the Dark Hollow section.
30 years ago: The Jan. 3, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Fire destroys 13 units at the Branches.” A fire that originated in a fireplace chimney Sunday morning at The Branches Condominium on Sugar Mountain destroyed six or seven units, and damaged 13 in all, according to David C. Vance, Avery County Fire Marshal. Damage to the condominium, which contained 15 units, was estimated in excess of $700,000. Vance said 92 firemen from Avery County’s fire departments, plus representatives from Beech Mountain and Boone fought the fire which started at approximately 7:40 a.m.
20 years ago: The Jan, 4, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Staying safe on the hill.” I have talked about snow making in the past and I think it’s worth talking about again. We are in the time of the year for making snow on our ski hill. There are some safety factors that should be taken into consideration when skiing near snow making machines. The blades turn at a high rate of speed, around 3,600 rpms. When the guns are running, they throw off ice chips about the size of a half dollar every few minutes. Believe me,if you get hit by an ice chip, it hurts.
Some skiers try to ski down a closed run when the guns are making snow. Usually, there are power cords that cross the slope. The power going through the cable is 440 volts. If a skier hits the power cable there is a very good chance of electrocution. Do you wonder why you see the snow cats driving around on the hill when there are skiers around? What is going through the minds of the driver? When the snow cats are on the hill the driver looks forward and back or sideways or looks all around the snow cat at all times. One thing that goes through the driver’s mind is that skiers may be out of control and may ski into the tracks or the tiller which is turning at great speed to cover up the tracks and marks on the snow.
When your patrol is doing hill training on a merging run, always look up the run to see if the way is clear. Just a reminder that the skiing public has the right of way most of the time.
Do you know the Skiers Responsibility Code? Always stay in control, and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects. People ahead of you have the right of way, and it’s your responsibility to avoid them. You must not stop where you obstruct a trail, or are not visible from above. Whenever starting downhill or merging into a trail, look uphill and yield to others. Always use devices to help prevent runway equipment. Observe all posted signs and warnings. Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas. Prior to using any lift, you must have the knowledge and ability to load, rid and unload safely. Know the code, It’s your responsibility.
