From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 11, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Avery’s Tate Stars at ASU.” That little guard who starred at working the ball in to seven-foot-plus center Tommy Burleson at nearby Avery High a couple of years back is now making it big here for Appalachian State’s Mountaineers. He’s Bobby Tate, a mere six feet,155-pounder whose 20 point-effort last Saturday night led the Apps to a 72-68 upset win over Lenoir-Rhyne. Tate hit 8-of-11 shots from the floor in the game, including the winning basket on a twisting underhand layup with 23 seconds to go and the insurance basket with four seconds to go on the fast break after driving the length of the court past three L-R players.
Tate’s 20 points led Appalachian in scoring, as he has in four games so far this season, including the last two games, and he’s been second in scoring in three other games. The sophomore ranks second in scoring on the team with an 11.4 ppg average, only eight points behind sophomore forward Walt Turner, who leads the team with an 11.9 average. Tate hustled and scrapped his way into the starting lineup at mid-season, beating out junior Tim Parker, who was the Apps’ leading returning veteran with an 11.6 average.
“Bobby had to play. He gives you everything he has every day in practice and in the games,” says ASU basketball coach Bob Light. “He makes things happen when he’s in there. He has the ability to get the shot, he’s good on the fast break and he would dive into a volcano for a loose ball.”
Appalachian fans cringe every time Tate goes floating toward the basket among taller, bigger opponents shooting his familiar underhanded shoveshot layup. He’s ending up against the basketboard support or on the bottom of a pile of players at least once in all eight of the Apps home games this season, leading one fan to comment, “Maybe he knows his father (Dr. Lawson Tate of Banner Elk, 17 miles away) can patch him up.” “Tate will kill you by running you to death. He hurt us more than Burleson ever did,” says an ASU student who played against him in high school.
“Bobby has all the good qualities a coach could hope for,” Light says. Light began recruiting him eight years ago when Tate was a sixth grader enrolled in Light’s summer basketball camp. Tate still works with local kids in a Saturday morning clinic Appalachian coaches and players hold for boys ages 8 to 14.
40 years ago: The Feb. 12, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Fire Destroys Local Clothing Store.” Arson is suspected in the early morning fire Saturday that gutted Eller’s Outpost Clothing Store in Elk Park. The store safe was open with approximately $1,400 in cash missing and traces of a flammable liquid were found, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Department, who called in SBI to assist in the investigation.
Quick action of Elk Park Volunteer Fire Department who answered the fire call around 3 a.m. prevented the fire from destroying an apartment at the rear of the store occupied by a young couple and from spreading to adjoining businesses. Firemen called the Sheriff’s Department when they discovered the burglarized safe. Elk Park firemen expressed their appreciation to members of Fall Creek, Newland and Banner Elk Fire Department for backup assistance.
30 years ago: The Feb. 14, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Avery County Service Men and Women.” Sp/4 John C. McGraw is presently serving with the US Army in the Persian Gulf. His wife is Misty McGraw and they have a son, John McGraw, Jr. He is the son of Charles and Margaret McGraw of Plumtree, and has a brother, Sgt. Tom McGraw in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. Sgt. Christopher S. Pritchard who has been in the Military for nine years is currently serving in Saudi Arabia. He graduated from Avery High School in 1981, and is married to Glenda Pritchard who lives in Morganton. His parents are Scott Pritchard of Ingalls and Lynda Mosteller of Morganton. Grandparents are Daymon Pritchard and Mr. and Mrs. Berley Williams, all of Newland. Pvt. Tammy L. Bare who graduated from basic training at Ft. Jackson and is stationed at Fort Sam, Texas, will complete her training with the 232 Medical Battalion March 5. She expects to be called to the Middle East within the next couple of weeks. Pvt. Bare is the daughter of Shirley J. Bare of Rt. 2 Roan Mountain, and Helton L. Bare of Elk Park, NC.
20 years ago: The Feb. 15, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Tag Office welcomes new personnel.’’ The NC Dept. of Motor Vehicles tag office has new personnel and new hours. The town of Newland, which holds the contract for the tag office, has announced that the office will be managed by Susie Lewis and Susie Daniels, who will be in the office on a part-time basis. The office, located at Newland Town Hall, is open Mon., Tues., Wed. and Fri., from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, the office will close at 1 p.m. This half-day closing will end in early spring and the public will be notified of new hours. The town of Newland took the contract for the tag office as a service to Avery County residents and welcomes suggestions to improve service at all times.
