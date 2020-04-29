From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 16, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Gribbles Celebrate 63rd Anniversary.” Mr.and Mrs. Eldridge Gribbles of Rt. 1 of Newland celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Friday, April 3. They were married in 1907 by Rev. Steve Pittman, now deceased. They have one daughter, Mrs. George Watson of Rt. 1 Newland, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Gribble was one of a family of 12 children of the late Boss Ollis, who was among the earliest settlers in Avery County. She joined the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at the age of 11 and is a charter member. Mr. Gribbles’ family moved to Colorado when he was very small and returned when he was 10 years of age. Except for the few years Mr. Gribble spent in the West, they have been lifelong residents of Avery County.
40 years ago: The April 17, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Third Plane Crashes on Grandfather Mountain.” The legend goes back to the Cherokees who worshipped in the cave under the Attic Window peak on the Grandfather. They believed Grandfather Mountain was a “Power Mountain,” that they could be imbued with that power by scaling its heights and dwelling there for a space. They also believed that the Grandfather claimed what he wanted for his own. With last week’s plane crash, the third in less than two years on Grandfather, the legend comes alive once more, despite the talk about altimeters and tailwinds. My Cherokee blood tells me my people knew nothing about flight except for the eagle who never succumbed to downdrafts, or the raven who nests on the Grandfather’s craggy bluffs. Even Joe Foster, a hang glider on the mountain for five years, admits he is superstitious. “The mountain has many moods; many faces,” he says. “But that old mountain has been good to me.”
30 years ago: The April 19, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story “Student, Dancer, Singer, Actress — Krege.” For Kim Krege, there was never a moment when she considered going to college anywhere else but Lees-McRae. “I was coming to Lees McRae all the way out of high school. Part of my decision was due to the fact that I have watched the Cloggers and the Highlanders when I was in high school and that is what I always wanted to do.” Krege literally grew up around the Lees-McRae campus, being the daughter of Vice President for Community Relations Roy Krege. “When I was little my daddy took me everywhere, which was wonderful because now when the alumni or trustees come back they remember me. I am very close to my parents and I choose to let people know that he is my father. I don’t use Dad to get me anywhere at this school, but I certainly use him as a reference outside the school. ‘Hello, I’m Kim Krege, Roy Krege’s daughter.’ I’m proud of Dad, I know he doesn’t do what he does for his own notoriety. He’s just a good person and I want to be just like him in that respect.”
20 years ago: The April 13, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article “Nation’s Largest Amethyst comes to Nature Museum.’’ Last Saturday was a big day for the grandfather Mountain Nature Museum. Dr. Rolland Hower and his son Craig, assisted by Grandfather Mountain personnel, gently placed the 165-pound North Carolina amethyst in its showcase. It is the largest cluster ever found in North America. Dr. Hower, former curator to the Smithsonian Institute who designed the showcase, stated, “The amethyst is as rare as the Hope Diamond.” He also designed the showcase for the Diamond. John S. White, present curator of the Smithsonian, said the amethyst was “Probably the finest collection of amethyst crystals ever found in North Carolina.”
