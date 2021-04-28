From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The April 15, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an picture entitled “Mistress of the Mountain Order of Eastern Star.” Officers were installed recently at the Newland Hall. Pictured are Mrs. Guy Hartley, Mrs. Rosalie Hughes, visiting organist from the Cranberry Chapter, Mrs. Marjorie Buchanan, Mrs. Margaret Sudderth, Charles Buchanan, Kurt Vance, Mrs. Hazel Vance, Bob Aldridge. Mrs. Louise Trice, Mrs. Beatrice Banner, Mrs. Mary Smith, Mrs. Bernice Sudderth, Mrs. Thelma Franklin, Mrs. Kate Parker, Mrs. Evelyn Holden, Mrs. Faye Tennant, Clyde Sudderth, Douglas Tennant, Miss Eunice McCourry, Wilma Allen and Mrs. Sara Ann Aldridge.
40 years ago: The April 16, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Celebrates Third Birthday.” Jeremy Stephen Hicks, son of Steve and Martha Hicks of Crossnore, celebrated his third birthday Saturday, April 4, with a party at the home of his parents. Ten of Jeremy’s little friends were present to help him celebrate. The cake was in the form of Star Wars R2D2 Robot, and was made by Jeremy’s mother. The paternal grandparents are Ralph and Frances Hicks of Elk Park, maternal grandparents are Joe and Emmalene Henson of Crossnore and maternal great-grandparents are Dallas and Verda Hopkins of Crossnore. The picture posted was taken by Beth Henning of Crossnore.
30 years ago: The April 18, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Coleman Wins Opener.” The green light is on for the 1991 season at North Wilkesboro Dragway which began last Saturday. With over $4,800 in prize money at stake the dragway hosted over 70 speedsters from Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Newland’s own Terry Coleman started off his season the best way possible as he captured the street class with an E.T. of 8.695 on an 8.65 dial-in. Coleman, one of Avery County’s premier drivers, finished fifth in Hudson’s final point standings last season. Danny Dunn outpowered Dale Andrews in the top sportsman final with a time of 5.456 seconds off of a 544 dial-in. Andrews ran a 5.921 off of a 573 dial-in on the eighth-mile strip. Tim Ferguson of Lenoir held out to win top prize in the super mock division by beating Junior Stevens with an E.T. of 7.4563 on a 7.44 dial-in. Steven took runner-up with an E.T. of 8.076 on an 8.0 dial-in. Low qualifier went to Hudson’s Lou Tabilio, who took the lowest E.T. of the event with a 5.348 at 125.44 mph
20 years ago: The April 19, 2001, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Republicans gather for Lincoln Day Dinner at Mtn. Glen.” “It’s great to be in Republican heaven!” Those words from North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Bill Cobey set the tone for Saturday night’s Lincoln Day Dinner at Mtn. Glen Country Club in Newland. Despite the holiday weekend, a fair-sized crowd turned out for the Avery County Republicans Party’s annual event. During his keynote speech, Cobey said that the G.O.P. is making advances in NC, despite the Democratic control of the Governor’s Mansion and both houses of the state legislature. “Seven of the state’s 12 congressional seats are in Republican hands, and we’ve elected a Republican chief justice and labor secretary.” said Cobey. In an interview on WECR radio, Cobey said he was concerned about the upcoming state redistricting. “With the Democrats in control in Raleigh, they have most of the levers of power. If we could have a fair redistricting, and no gerrymandering, I have no doubt we could take the state legislature. And with the legal constraints that exist, maybe that will happen.” Cobey said he has no clear indication of whether Jesse Helms will run again for the US Senate. Cobey says Helms’ health is good and he’d like to run, but it will be a Helms family decision. Also at the dinner, Avery County Republicans named county commissioner Phyllis Forbes their Woman of the Year. Woody Hall Young, precinct chairman from Minneapolis and loser to Forbes in a Republican primary runoff last year, was named Man of the Year. Frances Banner was also presented a special award commemorating the life and contribution of her late father, former Avery County Sheriff Fred Banner. On another note, Avery County School Board Chairman Kevin Frye circulated flyers at the dinner announcing his candidacy for sheriff in 2002.
