From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 25, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Squirrel Creek by Mrs. L.W. Hall.” We send our deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs. John Aldridge and all who have lost loved ones lately in our county. May God comfort them. We send our prayers and get well wishes to Mrs. Myra Pittman and others in Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk. Also to Miss Ruth Aldridge, Mrs. Roy Smith and others in Garrett Memorial Hospital. We are happy to report that Mrs. Julia Wright is back home from Cannon Memorial Hospital at Banner Elk. Mrs. Gordon Farmer went home to Roan Mountain, Tenn. from Garrett Memorial Hospital last Friday. Scottie Wright took Rev. Hall to see his doctor in Spruce Pine last Wednesday. Our recent visitors were Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Johnson of Baltimore, Md., Mrs. Nettie Lou Hyder and children, Denice and Dennis and a friend, Kay Mosley of Columbia, SC. Mr. and Mrs. Carter Forbes of Roanoke, Va., Mr. and Mrs. Bartlett Farmer, Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Johnson, Jr. of Greensboro and Miss Nona Jones. Rev. Hall received two nice Father’s Day cards and presents from Don and Ken Hall of Atlanta, Ga., also from Plato Hall and family of Rt. 3. Also visiting the Halls were Wesley Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Carter Forbes, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Aldridge and son of Charlotte, and the Newt Jones family.
40 years ago: The June 26, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cranberry class of 1927.” The Cranberry High Class of 1927 had a class reunion at the Beam’s Restaurant last Friday night honoring Glen Buchanan, who was ill at the last reunion. He saw Hazel Burleson, one of his classmates, and remarked that he would like to see his classmates; so Hazel Burleson made some telephone calls and all nine of the class got together. Those attending were Lee White, class president, Ernie Gouge, Ralph Buchanan, Ross Vance, Carrie Bailiff, Hazel Burleson, Glen Buchanan, Henrietta Phillips, Wilhelmina VonCanon. Special guests were Mrs. Glen Buchanan, Mrs. Lee White, Mrs. Ross Vance, Mrs. Ernie Gouge, Mrs. Elizabeth Ford, and Lucy Cooper Billings. It was a happy time of pleasant memories of helping each other. We even remembered the special cookies and cakes our mothers had baked for us to share with others. Henrietta Phillips and Hazel Burleson were the youngest. They had skipped grades. No one had aged because we all had new teeth, new hearing aids, and new bifocals! Ross Vance gave a short inspirational talk we all enjoyed. Carrie Bailiff was so pleasant. It was a joy to see her. Hazel Burleson brought her grandchildren’s pictures and almost got Chinese food all over them. That will stop her bragging. The original membership of the class was 18. Ernie Gouge told us the school bell was ringing so we ran out the door as we wanted to get home before dark because driving is easier for us in daylight hours.
30 years ago: The June 28, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a “97th Birthday.” James Harvey Grindstaff (Popa) celebrated his 97th birthday on June 18th. To help him celebrate there was a family reunion on Father’s Day. Popa has 12 children (five which are living) 35 grandchildren: 59 great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren. Ninety-eight family members were present at the reunion.
20 years ago: The June 22, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Avery Health Care welcomes home Dr. Robert Clark.” Avery Health Care System, Inc. is honored to announce that Dr. Robert D. Clark will be joining the medical staff of Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in practice at Sloop Medical Office Plaza in August 2000. An Avery County native. Dr. Clark’s return to the area is an indication of his strong commitment to health care and to the rural community in which he was reared.
