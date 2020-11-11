From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 5, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Picture of twins.” The articles features a photo of Eva and Ella Trivett, held by a Cannon Memorial Hospital nurse. The twins, born Oct. 27, are the daughters of Cecil and Wilma Trivett of Rt. 3 Newland. They were the first twins to be delivered by Dr. John E. Glen, a recent addition to Cannon’s medical staff. They are also Trivett’s first children. Eva was the 2,000th baby to be born at Cannon Memorial, and Ella the 2001st.
40 years ago: The Nov. 6, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “P.B. Scott’s Presents Delbert McClinton.” P.B. Scott’s Music Hall proudly presents in concert Delbert McClinton on Wednesday, Nov. 12. General admission is $4. Reserved seats are $5. “McClinton may be the best white R&B rock-n-roller in the world, and given the events of the past 18 months, his overdue recognition seems inevitable.” one magazine touts. Born 38 years ago in Lubbock, Texas, Delbert grew up in Fort Worth and began his career at 17. In 1960 he made his recording debut with “Wake Up Baby.” During the sixties, McClinton fronted a half dozen bands, recorded for many labels, but mostly played backup for such legends as Howling Wolf, Lightnin Hopkins, Jimmy Reed, Joe Tex, Big Joe Turner and Junior Parker.
30 years ago: The Nov. 1, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “LMC to be Featured On Family Channel.” Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk will be featured on The Family Channel’s “Campus Directory” Program, to be aired on Jan. 19. The “Campus Directory” is the USA’s only weekly television series devoted to helping consumers with an interest in seeking information on institutions of higher learning. The purpose of the show is to provide this market with an “inside” preview of the myriad of educational programs and facilities available to them today.
20 years ago: The Nov. 2, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article entitled “Linville Gorge Ablaze.” Nearly 1,000 acres burn as firefighters from across the nation come. The wildfire that started in the Linville Gorge on Saturday was nearly under control as of Tuesday, according to Bob Miller, a US Forestry Service information officer. “The lines are now in place,” said Miller. “We’re just waiting for the fire to get to the lines.” Though the fire is under control, it is still burning and the Gorge is currently filled with smoke. The camping sites on both the east and west slopes are closed to visitors, as is Kisler Memorial Highway on the western side. Smoke from the fire can be seen from as far away as Beech Mountain in the north and Marion in the south.The fire is expected to spread through the forest and incinerate a total of 800 to 1,000 acres of woodland until it burns itself out. Currently the fire is two miles south of the Linville Falls and approximately three-quarters of a mile from Wiseman‘s View Trail, bordered by the Linville River on the east and the Kisler Memorial Highway on the north.
