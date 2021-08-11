From our newspaper archives:
40 years ago: The Aug. 27, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Elk Park Elementary welcomes Mrs. Grindstaff.” Elk Park Elementary School is pleased to welcome Patsy Grindstaff to its faculty. Mrs. Grindstaff is starting her teaching career with a class of second and third graders. She and her aide, Joy Yoder, are working to make this a great year for all the children in their class. Mrs. Grindstaff attended Minneapolis Elementary School, Avery County High School, and Appalachian State University. She earned a 4-9 teaching certificate (with a concentration in math) from ASU in 1980, and she completed her K-3 certification during summer school. Before being hired as a full-time teacher, Mrs. Grindstaff substituted at Riverside, Minneapolis, Banner Elk, and Beech Mountain. She served as an interim teacher for Meg Julian during the spring semester of 1981. For the past two summers Mrs. Grindstaff has worked as Summer Youth Counselor for WAMY. She teaches the junior high Sunday School Class at Minneapolis Baptist Church. The goal of Mrs. Grindstaff’s basic philosophy is to meet the needs of her children on their individual levels and to take them as far as they can go. This year, in addition to teaching basics, she plans many special activities. One of the first ones is to teach her students how to count in French. Mrs. Grindstaff urges parents to take enough time to get to know their children. “Let your children read to you every night, and you should read to them every day.” Mrs. Grindstaff lives in Minneapolis with her husband, Bill. She is the daughter of Mrs. Wille Ollis and the late Verne Ollis of Newland. Elk Park’s teachers and students are glad to have “Miss Patsy” working with them again!
30 years ago: The Aug. 15, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Picture of 1932 Graduating Class at Cranberry High School.”
20 years ago: The Aug 16, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Emma Sloop Fink, M.D. Passed.” Emma Sloop Fink, M.D. age 92, of Crossnore, passed away on Aug. 11, 2001, in Asheville. A memorial service was held at the Crossnore Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Aug. 15. Interment was at the Sloop family plot next to the church. Dr Fink was born Emma Beattie Sloop on July 12, 1909, in Plumtree, then a part of Mitchell County. She was the first child born to the Drs. Eustace Henry and Mary Martin Sloop. Their other child, Dr. William Martin Sloop, was born in Crossore, preceded his sister in death. Dr. Fink’s parents moved to Crossnore two years later and over the next thirty years built a dam to provide electricity, established Crossnore School Incorporated, Crossnore Presbyterian Church and Garrett Memorial Hospital (later Sloop Memorial Hospital) to serve the people of Avery County. In addition, Dr. Mary Martin Sloop founded the local DAR chapter and was the 1951 National Mother of the Year. Those early years were featured in the book, “Miracle in the Hills,” published on her 80th birthday. Dr. Fink graduated from Crossnore High School, Duke University, and Vanderbilt Medical School. She returned to Crossnore in 1938, after her internship and marriage, to practice medicine with her father. Dr. E.H. Sloop was a physician from 1908 to 1960. His daughter served as a family physician from 1938 to 1989. Dr. Fink was one of the founding members of the North Carolina Association of Family Physicians, which was established in 1948. In 1976 she earned the title of Fellow of American Association of Family Physicians. She worked tirelessly to develop the Avery County Health Department and volunteered whenever her services were needed. She is survived by her children, Adele Hewitt, Laura Harrington and Gus Fink, and their spouses, Vernon Hewitt, Roger Harrington and Jo Anne Fink; grandchildren Susan Boomer, Helen Principal, Steve Boomer, David Herman and Emily Fink; and three great- grandchildren, Emma Grace and Charlotte Anne Principal and Magnus Lucas Boomer, who was born this past January.
