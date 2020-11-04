From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 22, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Henson Creek News.” Mr. and Mrs. Bruce McKinney and family from Valdese visited Mrs. Pearl McKinney Saturday. Mrs. Gurney Buchanan has stayed in Spruce Pine Hospital for the past few days. Cecil Burleson is in Banner Elk Hospital having treatment. Mr. and Mrs. Bill King visited Mooresboro this past weekend. Sorry to hear about Mr. Clay Wiseman’s barn burning. An estimated 500 bales of hay were lost. Mr. and Mrs. Carl Vance of New Jersey visited Mr. and Mrs. Clay Wiseman and Mrs. Jerry Boulton this past weekend, Mr and Mrs. Charlie Whisnant of Hickory was at their home here last week. Glad to hear Mrs. Martha Buchanan of Powdermill is out of the hospital after several weeks stay there.
40 years ago: The Oct. 23, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Toe River Cats Maul Crossnore.” In Little League Football games played Saturday, Oct. 18, at Avery High Field both Toe River 3rd and 4th grade and 5th and 6th grade teams avenged earlier losses to Crossnore. Under an ominously gray, rain-laden sky, the 3rd and 4th grade team mounted an early touchdown drive ending in a 20-yard end sweep by Bruce Webb for the touchdown. Charlie Bob Barrier carried for the 2-point conversion and added a second TD on a 35-yard run. The two-point conversion attempt failed. Although Crossnore scored two TDs, the determined ‘Cats defense held them out of the end zone on both conversion attempts.
30 years ago: The Oct. 25, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Fireman Treated For Chemical Reaction.” At least 13 firefighters were treated for suspected chemical reaction at Spruce Pine and Sloop Hospital Monday night after battling a blazing that heavily damaged Dellinger’s Nursery at Kalmia. The firemen were treated and released after four or five became nauseous and reported tingling sensations after encountering burning styrofoam insulation, Roundup, and other chemicals in the Dellinger warehouse, where the fire of undetermined origin destroyed the office space and records, 100 bales of straw, various tools and equipment. Avery County Fire Marshal David Charles Vance said the fire was reported at approximately 9:40 p.m. October 22, with Green Valley, Frank, and Spruce Pine fire departments responding.
20 years ago: The Oct. 19, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Wormy weekend on the horizon.” Once again the time has come when folks will gather in Banner Elk for the annual running of the woolly worms. The fuzzy little caterpillars not only provide a reason for the annual fair enjoyed by the whole family, but also predict the winter weather. This marks the 23rd time that thousands of onlookers from all over the country will come to the festival. Last year 24,000 visitors made their way to the High Country for the event. The festival boasts a wide variety of attractions. Among them are more than 150 different arts and crafts and food vendors booths registered by the chamber for this year’s festival.
