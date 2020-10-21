From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 8, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Flat Springs News by Mrs. Dennis Ward.” We have several in our community sick with the flu. Mr and Mrs. Maynard Clawson and daughters of Winston-Salem spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Greene. Miss Jeanie Harmon of Boone was visiting her grandmother, Mrs. Mertie Greene, Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. James Clawson spent the weekend with their parents. Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Clawson of Boone spent the weekend with their parents. Mr. and Mrs. Don Greene and Mrs. Ted Greene were visiting George Teems in McGrady, NC, Wednesday. Mrs. Boyd Trivette and Todd were visiting Mr. and Mrs Gurney Guy. Mr. and Mrs. Joe Norris and children, Mr. and Mrs James Phillips and children and Mrs. Charlie Coffey and children were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Don Phillips over the weekend. Mrs. Glayde Shook was visiting Mrs. Betty Phillips Sunday.
40 years ago: The Oct. 9, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “3rd Annual Festival C.J. Underwood to be Master of Ceremonies at Annual Festival.” Officials of the third annual Woolly Worm Festival have announced that WBTV personality C.J. Underwood will be master of ceremonies for this year’s festival, which will take place in Banner Elk, NC on Saturday, Oct. 18. Underwood will narrate the woolly worm races beginning at noon on festival day, and when judges have studied the coloration of the winning caterpillar. Underwood will announce their official forecast for winter of 1981.
30 years ago: The Oct. 11, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “White House Members Pick Out Christmas Tree.” White House staff members Irvin Williamson and chief usher Gary Walters were in Avery County October 3 to select two Christmas trees for the White House. Bruce Lacey of Newland was chosen to donate the White House Christmas trees after his Fraser fir won the National Christmas Tree Growers’ contest this past summer. As the tree for the Blue Room in the White House must be 18 ½ feet tall, Lacey found the perfect tree at the home of Corbett and Judy Johnson of Crossnore. The tree was planted over 30 years ago and met the approval of both White House representatives. The tree will be cut in early December and hauled by flatbed truck to Washington, DC where Bruce Lacey will present it to President and Mrs. George Bush. After selecting the tree, Mr and Mrs. Bruce Lacey and brother Mike Lacey went to the Laceys tree farm near Crossnore, where Williamson and Walter selected a nine-foot tree for the Oval office of President Bush. Bush is the first President to request a tree for the Oval Office. The tree will be decorated with red ribbons and homemade cookies baked by the President’s personal maid, which has been a tradition with Bush since he was a congressman.
20 years ago: The Oct. 5, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article entitled “Does display of the Confederate flag manifest hate or honor?” An issue that has faced both Avery County and many other places in the US for the last several years is one with roots running deeper than most; it’s the issue of raising the Confederate naval battle flag over one’s home. That statement itself may raise some question. The first would be: What is the Confederate naval flag? The answer: It is the rectangular flag that is commonly flown today. The Confederate States of America actually had four different flags flown during it during its brief four-year history. None of the four was the Naval Jack that people often think was the Confederate flag. The Navel Jack was flown only over Confederate ships of war. Flying the Confederate flag has recently become a controversial issue because of its display by some in public view form state highways. The flying of the flag does indeed have “negative racial connotations,” one citizen said. The reasons for the display of the flag seem to be the root of the argument. Sam Eller Jr. of Elk Park, NC flies his flag to protect the SC government and the politicians’ vote to remove the flag from the capitol dome. “Politicians are so weak-kneed that anyone can come along and say, ‘We don’t like that,’ and they’ll give in,” said Eller in an interview with an Avery Journal reporter. Eller displays a Confederate flag in the front of the auto mechanics garage on Route 19-E right on the NC and TN border. “It’s a pretty flag and an honorable flag,“ he said, “and a lot of people died under that flag and I think they’re heroes. I respect the Northern soldiers that fought and died under their flag, too.”
Eller said he wasn’t flying the flag for racial reasons, but rather to assert his freedom. Explaining his reason he said, “I don’t fly it to spite anybody. I don’t think I’m doing anything on earth racist in flying it.” Another view of correctly or incorrectly flying an identifying flag is presented by the NC Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in its recently published, “Guide to Confederate Issues in NC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.