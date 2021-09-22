From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept 16, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Flat Springs News.” Rev. Clyde Cornet filled his regular Sunday night services at Flat Springs Church. Mrs. Mertie Trivett is a patient in Cannon Memorial Hospital. Visitors of Mrs. Maole Greene over the holidays were Mr. and Mrs. Dee Mitchell, Michael, Tim, Keith, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Greene of Melbourne, Fla., Mr. and Mrs. Dean Greene of Milford, Mich., Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Greene and Greg of Forest City, Mr. and Mrs. Wade Phillips of Charlotte and Mr. and Mrs. Junior Caddell of Fla. Mrs. Mertie Greene had visitors Sunday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Greene were visiting Mrs. Rosa Greene Sunday. Paul Estep spent the weekend with Mrs. Betty Phillips. Also visiting her during the weekend were Junior Phillips and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Phillips. Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Clawson and daughters of Winston-Salem spent the holidays with their parents. Reed Greene and Rita of Detroit spent the weekend at home. Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Guy and boys spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Guy. Mr. and Mrs. Don Greene was visiting relatives in Lenoir last week. Charlie, Joanne Coffey and children spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Don Phillips. Mrs. Viola Ward and Alfred were visiting Mrs. Rosa Greene. A birthday dinner was given for Mike Ward at the home of Deanis and Kate Ward Sunday.
40 years ago: The Sept 24, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “The Carolina Kids to Appear on Hee Haw October 10.” North Carolina’s newest and hottest group of entertainers are well on their way up the ladder of success. The Carolina Kids, former members of the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers, have recently completed filming a segment for “Hee Haw” for the new fall season. Their guest appearance on “Hee Haw” will be seen nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1981. Mike Alexander, President of Alexander Productions, Ltd., announced Monday, Sept. 14, 1981, that his company will represent The Carolina Kids. Alexander Productions also represents the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers. Alexander stated, “We are bringing the curtain down on the Grandfather Mountain Cloggers after eight years of existence. The cloggers have had a brilliant career and performance record. However, it is time for us to move into new areas of entertainment.” The Grandfather Mountain Cloggers are the current North Carolina state champions in the novelty act division with 12 state championship titles in the clogging and smooth square dancing division and two state novelty titles. Members of the group have held 15 individual state clogging championship titles. David Alexander, director and choreographer for the group, has held 12 of these individual titles.
30 years ago: The Sept. 12, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article “Great Smoky Mountains Train Ride to Benefit 4-H.” Swain County and Cherokee Indian Reservation 4-Hers will benefit when passengers take the Bryson City-Nantahala Gorge excursion ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railway September 21 at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the excursion will go to the Swain County/Cherokee Indian Reservation 4-H Foundation. This nonprofit foundation was established to support 4-H activities which help youth develop leadership skills to take on challenges and solve problems. A $25 tax-deductible donation to the foundation buys a ticket for the train ride, a barbecue luncheon and entertainment. The luncheon and entertainment will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Swain County Administration Building. The Swain County Cloggers, the Fiddlin’ Wohlmans and Cherokee Indian Dancers will provide entertainment. The 4-H benefit ride begins at Bryson City and runs through parts of the Great Smoky Mountains and the Nantahala mountains. Passengers on the scenic train ride travel across Fontana Lake on a 600-foot long bridge 50 feet above the water. The trip, said to be one of the most scenic rides anywhere, can only be seen by train.
20 years ago: The Sept. 13, 2001, edition of The AJT featured article, “Avery band looks strong and stylish.” For the first time in 13 years, Avery County High School band members wore new uniforms last Friday night for the opening home game of the season. “The old ones were worn out. We didn’t look as snappy on the field as we do with these new ones. The year we have a new look that is just superior- just like the rating we will get in competition,” said drummer Justin Carver. The Avery County Commissioners contributed the $35,000 to purchase 100 uniforms for the high school band. The uniforms are made of a fabric blend of Dacron and wool. The pants fit like overalls with suspenders and are black with a satin stripe down the side. The jacket is bright red with an “ A” emblem on the left and gold buttons. The whole ensemble is topped by a black and white sash and a leather-loke hat with a feather plume. “We really appreciate the Commissioners making these uniforms possible. Our band has been on the upswing during the last several years building from the seventh and eighth grade band program. We are glad to have these new uniforms for them,” said ACHS principal Pat Edwards. Band coach Tim Walker says the uniforms have given the squad a new attitude. In addition to sporting new duds, the band is planning on performing a new number called “Zarathrustra’s New Journey,” premiered in last Friday’s halftime show. The theme for the 2001 squad is “A Space Odyssey.” They will be performing “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane.” “Rocketman,” “Lost in Space,” 1965 TV theme, and “Jupiter” from “The Planets” by Gustan Holst. The 44-member band has grown 25 percent from last year’s squad. Coaches Walker and Dee Raby think next year’s team will be even bigger since Cranberry Middle has 70 band members and Avery Middle has nearly 100.
