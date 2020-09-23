From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 10, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article “Hump Mountain News.” Singing was held at the Little Elk Church Friday night. There was a good attendance. Mr. Carney of Canton, Ohio is visiting his father, Mr. Johnny Carney, over the weekend. Mr and Mrs. Profitt Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Daniels of Rammond, Ind. has been visiting Mr. and Mrs. Will Johnson, Mrs. Bertha Marlow and Mary Jane Kile for a few days. Mrs. Julius Turbyfill and Mrs. Tish Ward of Johnson City were visiting Mrs. John R. Greer and Mrs. Virginia Johnson of Heaton. Mr. and Mrs. Stewart of Asheville spent the night with Mrs. Greer recently. Ruth Hobson was visiting Mrs. Pat Vance and daughter-in-law Mrs. R.H. Massey. She is staying with Mrs. Vance for a while.
40 years ago: The Sept. 11, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Calhouns Celebrate 50th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Frank Calhoun of Vale Road celebrated their 50th anniversary on August 24 with a reception at their home hosted by their family. Friends and relatives began to arrive around 2 p.m. and soon the house was overflowing. The Calhouns were really having a great time greeting all the guests, some they had not seen in years, and opening all the lovely gifts. Refreshments were served by Gladys Willis and Darlene Johnson from a pretty table with gold and white color scheme. A three-tiered heart-shaped cake baked by Jimmie Daniels and yellow roses arranged by Blanche Johnson were in the center of the table. Frank and Stella would like to thank everyone for coming and for all the beautiful gifts.
30 years ago: The Sept. 13, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Visiting Artist at Mayland.” Arriving at Mayland Community College after 16 grueling hours of driving from New York City over Labor Day weekend, Yung Yung Tsuai looked fresh and not the least bit tired. She was ready the first day of classes at Mayland to start her year as Visiting Artist. “I love the mountains very much.” answered Ms Tsuai (rhymes with ‘sway’). “Also I love learning about different cultures, learning their music,” she added. Music and dance tell the way of life of a region, she explained. The professional dancer is accustomed to traveling. She’s been away from her native Taiwan for 20 years. Ms. Tsuai began the study of Chinese dance at the age of five and by the time she was seven she was performing traditional Chinese folk and opera dance. In 1966, she formed the Yung Yung Tsuai Dance School in Taiwan and began studying modern dance. In 1970, Ms Tsuai received a personal scholarship from Martha Graham to study in her school in New York. After several years of study and performing with the Graham company, Ms. Tsuai founded her own dance company in 1985. The Youn Youn TSuai Dance Company has received considerable critical acclaim for performances in North Carolina, New York, New Jersey and Virginia. The artist’s daughter Tysan, now a professional dancer with her mother’s dance company, lives with father Martin Lerner in New York City. Tsuai met Lerner in 1972, His organization, Pentacle, offers management services to the performing arts, including those of Yung Yung Tsuai.
20 years ago: The Sept. 14, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the article “Dr. Eustace Smith Recognized.” Eustace Henry Smith M.D, a family physician from Crossnore, was recently honored by the American Academy of Family Physicians for his 45 years of membership. The AAFP, a national medical association founded in 1947, was instrumental in establishing the medical specialty of family practice in 1969. The association also set a requirement that its members acquire 150 hours of approved continuing medical education every three years. The AAFP is the national association representing more than 88,000 family physicians, family practice residents and medical students from across the country. Eddie Greene, Avery HealthCare System CEO and president commented, “Our community continues to benefit from the presence of Dr. Smith. One of the great pleasures of the merger of Sloop and Cannon hospitals was the opportunity to get to know this gentleman. Along with his medical expertise, he naturally conveys a feeling of compassion for patients and family members, and he also works beautifully with hospital staff members. His greatest gift to our community was his decision many years ago to become a physician so he could serve the people of this region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.