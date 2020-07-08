From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 18, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Land of Oz Opened this Week Atop the Beech.” Suddenly, the mountaintop is filled with music. The wind whispering through the trees mingle with the melodic strains of “Over the Rainbow,” and nearby there is more music. The Land of Oz opened this week atop 5,600-foot Beech Mountain in Banner Elk, and visitors discovered that it was a musical extravaganza on a mountaintop. Always the same, yet it’s always different. It starts with a ride in an enclosed gondola — one of three of its type in the United States — up to the top of the mountain and immediately you feel that you are really going to an over the rainbow place. After the five-minute lift ride, you’re at the Oz museum. “Is that the real Dorothy’s dress?” is a typical reaction. And it is — it was bought at the MGM auctions, and Judy Garland was the real Dorothy, wasn’t she? Are dozens of other costumes, and there’s even the medicine wagon used by Frank Morgan (the Wizard) in the movie. “The Wizard of Oz.” From here you go through an entry gazebo with its stained glass, fountain and flowers, and on up to the Judy Garland Memorial Overlook. In the center of the overlook gazebo, there is a sculpture of young Judy with the dog Toto in her arms. And there is the inscription: “If I ever go looking for my heart’s desire again, I won’t look any further than my own backyard, because of it isn’t there, then I really never lost it to begin with.” And the backyard, in this case, is a 180-degree view of Elk Valley, with mountains marching on and on beyond. Next is Uncle Henry’s Farm, with its barn, shed, silo, windmill and house.
40 years ago: The June 19, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Educators retired in Avery County.” Seven educators retired in Avery County this year: Cra Jackson and Addie Barrier retired at Riverside Elementary School, Helen Sutphin left Newland Elementary, June Hughes, James Heaton, and Doris Shell ended their teaching career at Avery High School. The Avery County Board of Education will lose Ruth Calloway on June 30. All together these individuals have devoted over 200 years to the education of Avery County residents. They deserve a heartfelt THANKS from each and every one of us!
30 years ago: The June 21, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a “Golden Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Paul Vance of Pineola were honored with a dinner and reception given by their daughters June 16, at Mountain Glen to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Over 200 guests attended. The Vances’ daughters are Barbara Boardman of Clinton Corners, NY, Paula Fitzgerald of Morganton and Debra Yates of Newland. Fay Justice and Paul Vance were married June 17, 1940, in Elizabethton, Tenn. by Rev. E.M. Umbock. The food was prepared by the Vance daughters with the exception of the cake, which was baked by Dottie Webster. Mrs. Webster also made the champagne punch for the champagne fountain. The ladies of Mountain Glen served the food. The tables were decorated with orchid centerpieces and gold and white roses at each place set by The Flower Shop in Newland. The toast was given by Mary B Dellinger, lifelong friend of the Vances. A live band provided music for after-dinner dancing. The Vances received a letter from President George Bush congratulating them on their Golden Wedding Anniversary. In addition to their three children, the Vances have six grandchildren.
20 years ago: The June 15, 2000, edition of The AJT feature article “Remember me? I’m Skyland Scotty.” Scotty Greene Wiseman was born in the Three Mile Valley about 120 years after the first Wiseman settled on the Toe River, The first was William. Through his son Alexander and his son James Gaither and his son Edward Guerdon to Scott Greene. Scott was the eighth of 12 children born to Ed and Josie Etta Shields Wiseman on Nov. 8, 1909. He grew up attending Walnut Grove, Oak Hill, Mullin Hill, and Riverside schools before he went to Crossnore. He graduated in 1927 and according to his autobiography. Mrs. Sloop helped him go to Duke for his first year of college, Of course he had to work hard and was homesick. It’s in the summer of 1928 that shaped his future and created ”Skyland Scotty.” Scott’s oldest brother Earle went to Berea, and while there he met another student, Bradley Kincaid, who loved to sing old Mountain songs and collected them. He ended up on WLS Radio in Chicago in 1926 and his old songs made him their first popular personality. He was the first to print a “songbook” and make personal appearances. He was in need of new material and remembered Earle telling him that his little brother liked to collect old songs too. Bradley made arrangements to come to Wisemans for a couple of weeks. Scott played and sang all the songs he knew and took him to meet old timers who sank folk songs handed down in their families. Bradley even gave a concert at Crossnore School. Before he left, he told Scott “You are good enough to sing on the radio and I can get up a job with WLS.” Scott didn’t have such a high opinion of performers, after all his dad was a teacher and Earl had become a doctor. He wanted to finish college and be somebody too. Lambert Johnson, who grew up in Crossnore, was with Bradley that summer and he was the manager of YMCA in Fairmont, W. Va. He offered to let Scott work for him and enroll in Fairmont Teacher’s College. Scott knew he wanted to teach and went. In addition to the YMCA job, he started singing on WMMN radio and used the name “Skyland Scotty” for home.
