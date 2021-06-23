From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The June 17, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Henson Creek.” Mrs. Myra Christie and boys visited Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Johnson over the weekend. Mr. Lawrence Wiseman visited his brother, Clay Wiseman, Saturday. Mrs. Alice Taylor and Mrs. Lennie Godwin of Jacksonville, Fla., are spending this week with Mr. and Mrs. Bill King. Aunt Rose Barrier is now at the home of her son, Bob Barrier, after a stay in Banner Elk Hospital. Mrs. Helen Wiseman has been seeing Dr. Dickson. Clay Wiseman was in Spruce Pine Hospital last week for some tests. Sam King and Robert Wiseman spent last weekend with their parents. Jim Long came home Sunday from Asheville Hospital.
40 years ago: The June 18, 1981, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Dr. and Mrs. Jack Horner to retire from Spruce Pine Community Hospital.’’ A couple who has done more to alleviate suffering than any husband-wife team here since Drs. Sloops’ retiring will be sorely missed by the people in this area. The Horners came to Spruce Pine 30 years ago, and became a vital healing force to the people of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Horner was born in Dallas, Texas and graduated from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC in 1937. He had training at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., New York Hospital in New York City, Charity Hospital, New Orleans, La., and Los Angeles, Calif., and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The following six years were spent in the US Army Medical Corps, during WWII. He received seven decorations, including the Bronze Star and the Combat Medical Badge. Dr. Horner participated as a member of a portable surgical hospital in two major Pacific campaigns and landed on the Beachhead Invasion of Luzon, Philippine Islands. He was discharged in 1946 as a Major in the Medical Corps. Then followed work and further postgraduate training in Los Angeles Van Nuys in chest surgery and Anaheim, Calif., ending with a year at the Lahey Clinic in Boston, Mass., the third largest clinic in America. Dr. Jack Chenowth Horner is a Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery, and a Fellow of the America College of Surgeons, America’s Prime Surgical Certification Groups. Dr. Horner has been a member of the American College of Surgeons since 1955, and the Southeastern Surgical Congress, and the American Society of Abdominal Surgeons since the early 1960s. He has also belonged to the Pan-Pacific Surgical Society since 1960. He is a life member of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Horner came to Spruce Pine 30 years ago in 1950 and joined the Late Dr. L.L. Williams and Dr. David L. Phillips in the Williams Clinic which evolved into the Spruce Pine Community Hospital. Dr. Horner is married to the former Wihelmina Dock of Wilmington, NC. She is a nurse anesthetist and they work together in surgery. The Horners have three children. Jack is a securities analyst and broker with Merrill Lynch in Greensboro. Bonnie lives in Atlanta, Ga., where her husband is in the real estate business with Coldwell Banker, Robert having completed three years in the Army after getting a B.S. Degree at UNC, and has his Master’s Degree at the School of Public Health at Chapel Hill in Environmental Science.
30 years ago: The June 20, 1991, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Strange image photographed In burning Boone church.” When Andy Pennestri of Banner Elk was in Boone May 31 he learned that a fire was in progress at the Greenway Baptist Church. Andy went to the location of the fire because, first he is a rescue squad member in Avery County and thought he night be needed, and second, he is a photographer. When Andy arrived at the church, it was engulfed with flame in the sanctuary housing the baptistry. It is believed the baptistry was drained and the heater left on, causing the fire as the baptistry material is very volatile. Andy began shooting pictures looking at the outside of the sanctuary where flames were shooting out a window and the roof. “I moved to the door, and took a picture looking in the door,’’ said Andy, adding, “I don’t know why I did it. I saw nothing but smoke.” Only when Jennie Fitzpatrick, who develops Andy’s film at Half Hour image, called him did he realize he had captured something unique. “And you’ve got to get over here right now and see this!” Jennie exclaimed. The photograph shows a figure in the doorway that appears to have longish hair, and be shod in a robe. You can even see the eyes in the photo. “It gave me a weird feeling when I saw it,” Andy said.
20 years ago: The June 21, 2001, edition of The AJT featured the article, “Rough winter not enough to ‘berry’ the Johnson Farm.” When it thundered on Valentine’s Day, Sandra Johnson told her husband there would be a freeze in May. Her prediction came true. Around May 14 a hard freeze and six inches of snow fell upon Tom and Sandra Johnson’s farm, destroying much of the blooms on their crops old people always said that the thunders in February are the frosts in May,’’ said Johnson. Over 90 percent of the apple crop, a third of the strawberries, and much of the other fruit grown on the 50-acre farm were lost. “That’s the biggest wipeout we’ve ever had,” remarked Tom Johnson. “Everybody had a short year.” While the weather is not so bad most years, Johnson said it’s part of farming. According to Mrs. Johnson, the fruits and vegetables that survived the freeze are some of the best around.
