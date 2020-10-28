From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 15, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an editorial by C.A. Bowlick. “Nowhere else on the face of the earth can one find the blessings of nature so fully as right here in Avery County. Be it springtime with its miracle of the resurrection of myriad forms of life; the summer with its fullness of rain and sunshine; the autumn that spends more color onto the hills of home than elsewhere on the globe; or the winter when a snowy blanket of purity aids the winds in cleaning the Land of the Sky for another springtime, there is no place like it. With an annual frost-free period of about 153 days and an average precipitation of nearly 56 inches, the area is suitable for grazing and certain crops. Its mountain altitudes keep them snow covered in mid-winter so that skiing has become a major sport. Its mean elevation makes the growing of evergreen shrubs and plants used by florists and for Christmas trees a very lucrative occupation. Its drainage and elevation are conducive to the fruit-growing business. Almost all of the fruit and vegetables grown here rank higher in their keeping qualities, flavor and mineral content. Blessing and opportunities are all about us, but they may be so commonplace as to make overlooking them too easy! Every season we experience a growth in the number of tourists and home-seekers who desire a vacationer lifetime among the hills of the area. They have aided in bringing the region into national notice. People are learning the locality offers respite from humidity, heat, annoying insects, and most destructive storms. Let’s look about and use the things that nature supplies to us so bountifully!”
40 years ago: The Oct. 16, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article “Cannon Hospital LPN’s Complete Course.” Licensed practical nurses at Cannon Memorial Hospital have recently completely a ten-week course which included a written and practical examination, enabling them to administer intravenous (IV) fluids. The course was taught by Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Tom Lyons and Lou Wanzer and was coordinated through the Inservice Education and Nursing Serviced Department. The program came about following a decision made by the NC State Board of Nursing to allow LPNs to expand their capabilities, responsibilities and scope of patient care by administering IV fluids. Only through continuing education and practice can LPNs be allowed to administer IV fluids. The hospital employs a total of 19 LPNS all of whom successfully completed the course. Those taking the course were Bessie Bentley, Connie Street, Penny Isaacs, Ruby Accetta, Jean Ramsey, Jean Calvert, Sue Grindstaff, Linda Gouge, Verleen Gregory, Valerie Miller, Pauline Church, Omie Ruppard, Lilliam Bare, Shirley Puckett, Bertie Gwyn, Cara Carver, Carolyn Horney, Helen Ramsey and Barbara Ruppard.
30 years ago: The Oct. 18, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Newland Family Medical Center Physicians.” Dr. Mike Fletcher, Dr. Bernie Grunstra and Dr. David Kimmel, physicians at Cannon Memorial Hospital, have begun to see patients three days each week at the Newland Family Medical Center on Mitchell St. in Newland. Drs. Fletcher and Grunstra are board-certified pediatricians and treat children and young people from birth through age 18. They are also certified internists who specialize in adult medical care. They see patients at the Newland Family Medical Center on Monday afternoon from 2-5 p.m. and on Thursday morning from 10 am-noon. Dr. Kimmel, also a certified internist specializing in adult medical care, sees patients at the Center on Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m. Mary Catherine Estep, Family Nurse Practitioner, will continue seeing patients in the center and will work closely with the physicians.
20 years ago: The Oct. 12, 2000, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Homecoming.” Megan Gragg and Jesse Webb are pictured after being named Avery County High School Homecoming Queen and King. Cheered and applauded by an exuberant crowd, the Avery County High School Homecoming Parade high-stepped away from the Square to Newland Elementary School last Friday afternoon. The rhythm was beat out on the big bass drums, float riders waved at the watchers, watchers walked their pets alongside, contestants gobbled up pies at a pep rally, joyous rooters joined in a conga line, and one of the littest watchers waved in encouragement as heartily as an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.