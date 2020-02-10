From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 29, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the story “Winters Named State Farmer of the Year.” Mr. Onard Winters of Elk Park has been selected as “Conservation Farmer of the Year” for the state of North Carolina. He was presented a plaque and recognized as the outstanding conservation farmer in N.C. at the State Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts meeting in Raleigh on Jan. 19, 1970. The award is based upon the conservation work carried out by Mr. Winters on his own farm and upon the conservation leadership work he has done in his county and community. Onard Winters and his family operate a 50-acre farm near Elk Park. He is full-time farmer; produces apples, shrubbery, Christmas trees, Burley tobacco, truck crops, and beef cattle. He has a conservation plan with the Avery County Soil and Water Conservation District. He makes good use of each acre on his farm, and at the same time is improving and conserving his land. Onard has been a member of the Board of Supervisors of the Avery Soil and Water Conservation District for nine years. He is a TVA Test Demonstration farmer and cooperates with the ASCS.
40 years ago: The Jan. 31, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Lacey files for District Court Judge.” District Court Judge Robert H. Lacey of the 24th Judicial District, which includes the counties of Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey, filed for nomination in the May 6 Republican Primary with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh. Judge Lacey filed for the judgeship he has held since March 15, 1975, when he was appointed by Governor James E. Holshouser to fill a vacancy in office. Judge Lacey is a lifelong resident of Newland and a graduate of Newland High School. He attended Appalachian State University, and graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law of Law in 1949.
30 years ago: The Feb. 1, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a photo of “Kido Visits Moserite Factory.” Since Semie Mosely, creator of the famous Moserite guitar, has lived at Jonas Ridge, a host of interesting people has visited him. Last week, Sho Kido, president of Rokkomann Inc. the largest distributor of musical instruments in Japan, was visiting Mosely’s little factory. Kido also owns his own factory called Asturias, which manufactures concert guitars. Kido had come to Los Angeles, Calif., to a trade show, and wanted to visit Moseley, as Kido buys approximately 100 guitars per month from Moseley. Here in the US, Moseley has made guitars for such celebrities as President George H.W. Bush and performers Barbara Mandrell and Alabama.
20 years ago: The Jan. 27, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “New Hospital Welcomes First Baby.” It was a large day in the history of Avery County. A brand new hospital was opening. It’s a normal experience for a community, especially an area as rural as ours. Excitement was at an enormous level. The patients had begun arriving from the older hospital. Outpatients were showing up for lab work, xray, and physical therapy. Staff people were moving, even talking a little faster and probably a little louder due to pure excitement on this special day in the history of healthcare in the county. And right in the middle of this wonderful but unusual day came a touch of normalcy: a baby was born. In the midst of it all, Andrea Brooke Garland, daughter of Jennifer Ollis and Timothy Garland, residents of Elk Park, and granddaughter of Sandy and Tim Ollis and Shirley and Bobby Garland, decided to make her first appearance. Unknown to her but because of her, the level of excitement among hospital employees heightened even more. There was just something kind of nice about having a baby arrive on the first day. It seemed appropriate. A new phase of healthcare in Avery County and a new life, all on the same day. Congratulations, Andrea Brooke! A grand day was made even more special by your presence.
