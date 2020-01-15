From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 8, 1970, edition of The AJT featured a photo entitled “New Installation of Officers of Linville Lodge #489 A.F. & A.M.” The 1970 annual public installation of officers of Linville Masonic Lodge was on January 3 at the Masonic Lodge in Newland. Pictured from left to right on the front row were Carl Andrews (Senior Deacon), Ralph Palmer (Junior Warden), Kurt Vance (Master), George Andrews (Junior Deacon), Charles Buchanan (Secretary), Donely Aldridge and Felton Sudderth (Installing Officer). Pictured on the second row are Bill Wakefield (Installing Marshal), Dennis Sudderth (Senior Steward), Charles Trice (Junior Steward), Howard Turbyfill (Chaplain), Robert Bowlin (Marshal) and Harold Moldenhauer (Tyler). Not pictured is Hugh Hall (Senior Warden).
40 years ago: The Jan. 10, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Snowstorm Causes Numerous Traffic Accidents in Avery County.” An end of the week snowstorm which plunged Avery County into a winter wonderland for skiers and granted children in town snow holidays proved to be a headache for motorists and State Troopers. Trooper Dallas Pate, the only Avery-based patrolman on duty last Friday, reported seven accidents which he attributed to icy roads across the county. Pate reported no serious injuries, though many of the accident victims required medical treatment and even hospitalization.
30 years ago: The Jan. 11, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a photo entitled “1st Birthday” Joseph Allen Ingram, son of Roy and Renee Ingram of Crossnore, celebrated his first birthday on Saturday, Dec. 9, with a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cake and received many nice gifts.
20 years ago: The Jan. 6, 2000, edition of The AJT featured “One grandmother is part of five separate generations on each side of her family.” Terri Lee Davis, born July 27, 1999, is part of five-generation photos on both sides of the family. Pictured in one photo was Great-great grandmother Verna McGuire of Elizabethton, Tenn., Great grandmother Joanne Phillips of Franklin, NC, Grandmother Dena Davis of Old Beech Mountain, and father Daniel Davis of Old Beech Mountain and Terri Lee Davis. Pictured in a second photo is great-great grandmother Ella Fae Phillips of Beech Creek, great grandfather Dale Phillips of Franklin, grandmother Dena Davis of Old Beech Mountain, father Daniel Davis and Terri Lee Davis.
