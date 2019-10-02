From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 2, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Cradle Roll Call.” Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Sidney Cornett of Newland welcomed a daughter born Sept. 16; Mr. and Mrs. Hubert C. Lunsford of Rt. 1 Newland welcomed a daughter born Sept. 16; Mr. and Mrs. Henry James Hawkinson of Elk Park welcomed a daughter born Sept. 19; Mr. and Mrs. Scott Woody of Ingalls welcomed a son born Sept. 18; Mr. and Mrs. Roy Duke of Cranberry welcomed a daughter born Sept. 22.
40 years ago: The Oct. 4 1979, edition of The AJT featured “Lions’ Apple Butter Sale Saturday.” The Avery County Lions Club will be making and selling apple butter on Saturday, Oct. 6, near the Estatoe Shopping Center in Newland. All proceeds go to the Lions Club to assist the visually handicapped. The apple butter project is under the supervision of Lion John Hayes of Montezuma who says this will be the 49th run he has made in his lifetime. He admits to only one failure in his long career of apple butter making, and that was his first attempt which got off to a bad start after he scorched the kettle and had to start over. The apples used were red-striped June apples, and after cooking the apple butter all day and until 1 a.m. the next morning, as well as adding 75 lbs. of sugar, the apple butter was still thin.
30 years ago: The Oct. 5, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Ford Announces for Mayor of Newland.” Ray Ford of Newland announced he is a candidate for the mayor of Newland in the upcoming November election. Ford has served as Newland mayor for two terms. He was appointed his first term by Governor Jim Hunt to fill the unexpired term of a former mayor, and elected to his second term without opposition.
20 years ago: The Sept. 30, 1999, edition of The AJT featured a photo entitled “Crossnore Elementary.” The Student of the Month for August at Crossnore Elementary were listed as Naomi Tatum, Noelle Henline, Jessie Phillips, Ashley Ward, Shawn Mitchell, Nathaniel Buchanan, Heather Buchanan, Jessica Yates, Jamie Gilpin, Seth Phillips, Brandon Singleton, and Timmy Benfield.
