From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 4, 1969, edition of The AJT featured the story “Avery All-Stars meet Harlem All-Stars this Friday Night.” Player-coach/manager/owner of the Avery All-Stars, Don Baker, stated, “We have assembled such great area talent as Julian, Stanley, Greene, Church, and the Wiseman boys, but we’ve had some disappointments. Jack Litton and George Litton must be out of town Friday night, Bruce Daniels sprained his ankle and can’t play, Dr. Agett has an appointment to check his eyes and is a doubtful starter, and to top it off, I failed to sign 7-foot Tom Burleson. Burleson would have helped our cause but he is already under contract to a great Viking team.”
40 years ago: The Dec. 6, 1979, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Newland’s Christmas Parade.” A parade complete with professional and homemade floats featuring Santa Claus and other celebrities will begin at the Newland Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, circling through Newland and back to the school grounds. The parade is sponsored by the Newland Merchant Association, in conjunction with its effect to offer local people the advantages of Christmas shopping at home this year due to inflation and the energy crunch.
30 years ago: The Dec. 7, 1989, edition of The AJT featured a story entitled “Dudley Greene announced candidate for Sheriff.” Dudley Greene of Newland announced at press time he will file as a Republican candidate for Sheriff in the upcoming May Republican primary. The son of Julian and Doris Greene, Dudley Greene was educated in the Avery County Schools system and attended several law enforcement academies. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, and has served as an agent for NC Alcohol Law Enforcement and Newland Police Chief. He has also served as general manager of WJTP radio station in Newland, and assists in the operation of his family’s nursery in Newland. He is married to the former Allyson Edwards and is a member of the Newland First Baptist Church.
20 years ago: The Dec. 9, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Makin a Livin’ In Avery.” Mose Braswell of Spanish Oak Tree Farm in Newland helps out as Dwight Code of Hollar and Greene Produce of Boone, Gorge Arita and Basil Critcher load Christmas trees sold out of the area. Tis’ the Season! Keep up the good work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.