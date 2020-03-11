From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 26, 1970, edition of The AJT featured a picture entitled ”Ray Aldridge, local resident, dies February 12.” Ray D. Aldridge 57, of Crossnore died Thursday night, Feb. 12 in a western North Carolina Sanatorium as the result of influenza. He was a native of Crossnore and was a professional musician. His wife, Joan Small Aldridge, died seven months ago. Surviving are a Daughter: Mrs. Jack S. Wiseman of Charlotte; two Sons: Frank B. of Cherryville and Thomas H. Aldridge of Crossnore; Five Sisters: Mrs. John Webb and Mrs. Richard Burleson of Crossnore, Mrs. Bruce Crowe of Seattle, Wash., Mrs. Frank Brazton of Tampa, Fla., and Mrs. Iris Brant of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; three Brothers: Odell, Dock, and Tip Aldridge of Crossnore, and five grandchildren. Services were held at the Baptist Church at Crossnore on Sunday, with Rev. Joe Puett and Rev. Herbert Pritchard officiating. Burial was in the Daniels Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dan and Jimmy Vance, Cliff and Herman Aldridge, Sam Brown and Herman Dellinger. Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
40 years ago: The Feb. 28, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Winner of Baby Picture.” Monica Leigh Wright, 16-month-old daughter of Nancy and Carl Wright of Pyatte Road, is the winner of the recent Baby Picture Contest, receiving a $50 gift certificate at the Shoppe on the Square in Newland. Photographs were taken on January 25 and 26, and were judged at The World of Color Studio.
30 years ago: The March 1, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story, “Drug seeking dogs used at high school.” On Friday Feb. 23, 1990, the drug dogs from the Sheriff’s Department went to Avery County High School to sniff the lockers in the high school and the cars in the parking lot. The move was a coordinated effort by the school administration and Sheriff Phillips. Sheriff Phillips stated that he and school officials had entered into an agreement whereby the dogs would be used only to indicate the presence of the odor. The sheriff’s department then turned the information over to the school officials for them to handle. “Since this is the first time that this type enforcement has been used at the high school, we all thought it would serve in the best interest of the anti-drug program for the students to see the dogs in action, and then they would be forewarned awws to the potential of the same thing happening again for real, with enforcement action taken,” Phillips said.
20 years ago: The Feb. 24, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “Child honored for calling 911 for mother.” Four-year-old Jordan McClellan was recognized by the Newland Police Department on Feb. 21 for displaying calm courage and heroism on Feb. 16, 2000. Jordan discovered that his mother, Bobbie Jo McClellan, had become unconscious. Mrs. McClellan is expecting a baby at any time and has a blood sugar problem which requires urgent medical attention. Jordan called E-911 and gave vital information to dispatchers, enabling EMS to respond and treat his mother. His calm, mature actions were vital in possibly saving his mother’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.