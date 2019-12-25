From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 1, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Heaviest Snow of Season Hits WNC.” The heaviest snowfall of the season dumped up to 17 inches on Western North Carolina over the Christmas holidays. High winds piled the snow drifts up to five feet in Avery and adjoining counties. Around four inches was still around from the December 21 snowfall when the latest storm began Christmas morning. Many holiday motorists were stranded without chains or snow tires but the state highway crews did their usual outstanding job of keeping the main highways open. Many of them worked around the clock in order to do so. Heavy rainfall began Monday morning here and continued almost constantly through Tuesday night causing most of the snow to melt as temperatures remained above freezing. As much of the country experienced flooding, freezing, sleet, lightning storms, fog and high winds, area residents were fortunate to experience only wet and muddy conditions.
40 years ago: The Jan. 3, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cannon Memorial Hospital opens new psychiatric ward.” Juanita Shomaker, administrator of Charles A Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Brooke Johnson, area director of New River Mental Health Center, announce the opening of a 12-bed psychiatric unit at Charles A Cannon Jr. Hospital. The unit to be jointly operated by the New River Mental Health Center and Cannon will begin serving patients on Jan. 9, 1980. The purpose of this unit is to provide in the local community short-term psychiatric care for adult patients who voluntarily seek such care. In the past, persons needing inpatient psychiatric care had to leave their communities and families and were not able to benefit from the stabilizing influence of family and friends during the treatment process. The result of community- based inpatient psychiatric care is often a shorter treatment process which results in the patient more quickly returning to full participation in the family and community.
30 years ago: The Dec. 28, 1989, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Markland and Street Win Award.” Jerry Markland and Lori Street won the Alpine Cablevision “Exceptional Teammate Award” for 1989. The award is voted on by the employees of Alpine based on the following criteria: Helping others during the course of day-to-day duties, community involvement, ability to work well with others, performing over and above what is expected, mention from customers on an exceptional job, enthusiasm and team spirit, and excellence in performing regular work duties. Markland is a local resident from the Blevins Creek area where he lives with his wife, Phyllis and their three boys. Street is a local resident from Banner Elk.
20 years ago: The Jan. 3, 2000, edition of The AJT featured “First Baby of the Millennium.” Hunter Brock Grant become Avery County’s first baby of the new millennium when he was born to Beth and Rocky Grant of Roaring Creek Road at Cannon Memorial Hospital on January 2, at 6 p.m. Delivered by Dr. Charles Baker, Grant weighed 5 lbs. 12 oz. and was 20-inches long. He has a big brother, Rocky Grant Jr., age 5. Grandparents are Farrell and Anna Ruth Hughes of Roaring Creek, Earl and Carolyn Grant of Green Mountain, and Patti Gay of Jacksonville Fla.; Great-grandparents are Mrs. Opal Calhoun of Roaring Creek and Mrs. Bertie Hughes of Life Care Center in Banner Elk.
