From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 6, 1969, edition of The AJT featured a photo entitled “North Carolina State Champions.” The Avery High Square Dancers were recognized. Pictured are R.D. Daniels and Becky Evaul, Dennis Hodges and Pat Ellis (lead), Lonnie Laws and Jo R. King, Dannie Erwin and Vivian Young, David Hobson and Martha Greene, Dickie Perry and Anne Tate, Tommy Sudderth and Kathy Hughes, David Cartner and Debbie Oaks. Others making the trip and not pictured are David Alexander, Lisa Beck, Debbie Pittman, Jim Cartner, Tim Holden and Jim Trivette, manager. Mrs. Kay Wilkins is sponsor.
40 years ago: The Nov. 8, 1979, edition of The AJT featured the photo entitled "Mrs. Pyatte Honored.” Mrs. Martha Pyatte was honored with an Open House Sunday at the Morrison Library. Many dropped by to pay homage to one of Avery County’s most remarkable citizens. Shown are hostesses for the occasion: Margo Braswell, Berner Miller, Mable Collins, Myra Sudderth and Mrs. Pyatte.
30 years ago: The Nov. 9, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Students Host Wax Museum.” Students at Newland Elementary School created an “international wax museum” for other students at the school as a United Nations Day celebration. The students studied 23 countries to prepare for the event, learning about the country’s government and the lifestyle of the people who are native to the countries. Each student planned a costume that would resemble the native dress of the people, with the help of teacher Mitzi Huffman. The “international wax museum” featured the students acting as robots, with imitation buttons on each hand — one button reading ”talk” and one button reading “move.” As students from other classes toured the “museum” they pressed the buttons for each robot to present a short speech about the country or to act as a person from that country. Some students performed a song or dance other students offered a sample of a food representing the country.
20 years ago: The Nov. 11, 1999, edition of The AJT featured "Bringing down the Commandments." It was not Moses, but workers from Spear Memorial that installed the Ten Commandments in Newland Town Square last Friday. The monument will be officially dedicated Nov. 27.
