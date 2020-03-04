From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 19, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled ”Puckett Receives Oak Leaf Cluster.” T/Sgt. Robert L. Puckett received an Oak Leaf Cluster to his Commendation Medal while assigned to the 614th Tactical Fighter squad, Republic of Vietnam. He was cited for his professional skill and initiative during the period from Aug. 18,1968, to Aug. 1, 1969, in aiding immeasurably in identifying problems associated with his duties. T/Sgt. Puckett is the son of Beulah Puckett of Banner Elk. He is a graduate of Cranberry High School and is married to the former Anaise E. Bridges of Morganton. They have two children.
40 years ago: The Feb. 21, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Mrs. Guignard Celebrates 98 Birthday.” Mr. and Mrs.Jim O’Shields of Blowing Rock had a tea honoring Mrs. Anna Guignard on her 98th birthday Sunday, Feb. 17, at their home in Blowing Rock. Mrs. Guignard’s grandson, Charles Guignard of Charlotte, presented her with a cake decorated with 98 rosebuds. Guests were Mr. and Mrs. John Guignard, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Guignard, Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Elder, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Elder and children, Billy Jr. and Lora; Charles Guignard, LuAnn Ward, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mattox, Miss Mary White, Mr. and Mrs. Charles VonCanon and Mena VonCanon. It was a happy day for Mrs. Guignard who is looking forward to her 99th birthday.
30 years ago: The Feb. 22, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story, “New Nurse Practitioner at Sloop Memorial Hospital.” Beverly Wright Cuthbertson, RN, graduated from the Family Nurse Practitioner program at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville in January 1990. Mrs. Cuthbertson, who has been employed as an RN at Sloop since 1981, returned to school last year to complete the requirements of a Family Nurse Practitioner. Mrs. Cuthbertson is employed in the Emergency Room at Sloop Memorial, under the direction of physicians at Sloop. A Family Nurse Practitioner is a Registered Nurse who has extended and advanced education in diagnosing and treating chronic diseases and acute illnesses in patients of all ages. As a Family Nurse Practitioner, Cuthbertson is authorized by the North Carolina Board of Medicine and the Board of Nursing to order lab and X-ray studies, prescribe medications and treat patients according to an approved formulary. Cuthbertson is also a mobile Intensive Care Nurse and is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Basic Trauma Life Support. Cuthbertson will be working in conjunction with Mr. Don Grinar, FNP, to provide coverage in the Emergency Room seven days a week for illnesses and treatment. She is married to Clay Cuthbertson of Crossnore and they have one son, Brandon.
20 years ago: The Feb. 17, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “Senior receives music honor.” Avery High School senior Dustin Taylor auditioned on January 8 in Lenoir and was selected to participate in the Northwest North Carolina District Band on Feb. 18 to 20 at Appalachian State University in Boone. Dustin competed with student musicians from all over the Northwest district and was chosen as one of the top four percussionists to participate in the 11th- and 12th-grade band. Students attend rehearsal beginning Friday. Feb. 18, and conclude the weekend with a public concert scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Farthing Auditorium on the ASU campus in Boone. Dustin is the son of Ike and Bonita Taylor of Spear. He plans to attend ASU this fall and major in Music industry Studies.
