From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 27, 1969, edition of The AJT reported the story “Construction Underway on 19E Improvement.” According to the report, “Through the efforts of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce Highway Committee, a contract was let on Nov. 27 by the Highway Commission for the construction of a new section of Highway 19-E from the Mitchell County line to Ingalls.” Brown Brothers Construction worked on the road bed. “There will be a new bridge built across North Toe River a few hundred feet below its present bridge which is in very bad condition.”
40 years ago: The March 29, 1979, edition of The AJT featured the story “Herman.“ According to the report, “Avery High is very fortunate to have as its employee Mr. Herman Aldridge as gateman, bus driver, activity bus driver, security person for ball games and anything that will help students while they are at school. Herman is a well liked, outgoing person who we find at the front gate of our high school. He is a sworn deputy sheriff and is largely responsible for parking, calling students when needed by parents and any kind of emergency. It is an honor to have Herman as a part of the staff at Avery.”
30 years ago: The March 30 1989, edition of The AJT reported on Semie Moseley presenting a Mosrite guitar to Principal Rodger Crenshaw on behalf of Crossnore Elementary School to be given away in a fundraiser to buy playground equipment for the school. “Loretta and I representing all of the parents who have or have had children in Crossnore Elementary, would like to express our appreciation to you for the quality of education the transportation you provide, and the patience you show daily,” said Moseley.
20 years ago:
The March 25, 1999, edition of The AJT featured the story “Late birth Announcement.” According to the report, “Keith and Rita Huffman are proud to announce the arrival of their son, Hunter Keith Huffman. Hunter was born on Nov. 7, 1998 at 3:47 P.M. at Watauga Medical Center. He weighed 7lb. 15 oz. and was 19 3/4 inches long. Hunter’s proud grandparents are Ken and Louise Stamey and Conley and Carolyn Huffman. He is blessed to have four great grandparents; Florence Weatherman, Eula Huffman and Roy and Mildred Ollis. He also has three very special cousins: Travis Turbyfill, Laken Stamey, and Katie Stamey.”
