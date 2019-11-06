From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 13, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Sidney Burleson Enlists in Marines.” Sidney Olin Burleson, of Newland Rt. 3, has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and will begin recruit training on Jan. 5, 1970, at Parris Island. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Olin Douglas Burleson and a graduate of Avery High School.
40 years ago: The Nov. 15, 1979, edition of The AJT featured “ Historical marker placed.” On Sept. 28, 1979, a marker was erected by the Avery County Historical Society in the front yard of J. Myron Houston. The stone of native rock from the farm of John English of Ashford, NC was selected by local historians Martha Pyatte and Gurney Franklin, both of Avery County, NC, and beautiful engraving and placement donated by Dante Buchanan of Spear Memorials at Spear, NC. The inscription reads “Yellow Mountain Trail — Earliest connecting link between the Piedmont and the Watauga Settlement.”
30 years ago: The Nov. 9, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Aldridge Brothers Honored.” Cherryville’s Darin Aldridge, 12, received All-Star honors this summer by being on the NC State Championship Team. His Little League team won the East Division beating the West Division, and then winning the District I honors. Cherryville was then on to the NC state playoffs in Hudson, and Darin and his team was honored throughout this event. They attended a banquet in Hudson, and former Major League Baseball player Gaylord Perry gave them a signed baseball and picture, as well as talked to all the teams. Darin has one older brother, Devon, age 15, that is also an All-Star. He was selected MVP in this season’s Senior Little League State Tournament. This is the sixth-straight year that Devon was chosen an All-Star, and led his team to the Regional Season and Tournament Championships. Darin is a pitcher and Devon is a catcher for their teams, and are the sons of Gary and Zillia Aldridge of Cherryville, former residents of Avery County, and the grandsons of Ruth Aldridge of Crossnore.
20 years ago: The Nov. 18, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Mayland’s Horticulture program is growing.” Starting in January, Mayland Community College’s horticulture program is offering eight courses, including landscape design, pest management and horticulture therapy, among others, designed to give people hands-on, real-world training combined with classroom and computer knowledge. “We’re tried to create classes at times that are convenient for people who work,” said program director and instructor Kim Yates. “So if a person can only come to campus one or two days a week they can still take classes that they’re interested in.”
