From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 25, 1969, edition of The AJT featured the story “Christmas Creche has Age-Old Tradition.” We do not know when the first creche was set up as a tableau to illustrate the nativity, but church records indicate that St. Francis of Assisi received special permission from the Pope to reconstruct the scene in the Bethlehem stable. Today the crib, surrounded by figurines of the Holy Family, the Three Wise Men and farm animals, is to southern Europe and Catholic countries what the brightly decorated Christmas tree is to America.
40 years ago: The Dec. 20, 1979, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Christmas Cards for Fifty Hostages.” Fourth graders in Mrs. Beam’s Class at Crossnore are shown working on a special project. They are addressing Christmas cards to our 50 hostages in Iran. Many of the boys and girls also wrote notes expressing their messages of hope and concern for the safety and release of the hostages.
30 years ago: The Dec. 20, 1989, edition of The AJT featured the recipe “Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies.” Ingredients included 1 cup dry oatmeal, 1⁄2 cup chunky peanut butter, 1 tablespoon milk, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons chopped raisins, Sesame seeds or powdered sugar. Instructions listed were to combine Oatmeal, peanut butter, milk, honey, and raisins. Mix well. Roll into 1-inch balls. Flatten onto sesame seeds with palm of hand or flatten and sprinkle with sifted powdered sugar, and that the recipe yields 14 one-inch cookies.
20 years ago: The Dec. 23, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Surgical Staff for the New Cannon Memorial Hospital.” Pictured were staff members Karen Phillips, Elizabeth Kress, Sheri Cornett, Wanda Knecht, Carol Harmon, Laura Hicks, Lillian laws, Jimmy Gwyn and Carol Phillips.
