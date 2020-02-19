From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 5, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the photo “Mildred the Bear.” Grandfather Mountain’s friendly bear Mildred is like everyone else who is looking forward to the Snow Carnival of the South at Boone February 9 through 15, but she is going to stick to sledding instead of skis. Mildred looks a little heavier than usual for the very good reason that she may soon be the mother of cubs.
40 years ago: The Feb. 7, 1980, edition of The AJT featured a report by Clennie Ollis entitled “Cranberry Gap.” According to the report, Mrs. Texie Hicks and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Holtsclaw was in Newland on business last week. Mr. and Mrs. L.V. Staton and Mr. and Mrs. Grady Williams spent the weekend at Cranberry Gap and visited Mr. and Mrs Clennie Ollis Sunday. Mr. and Mrs Clennie Ollis and Mr. Horton Holtsclaw was shopping in Spruce Pine Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Tim Lewis was a supper guest of Clennie Ollis’s Sunday evening. Mr. and Mrs. Horton Holtsclaw was shopping in Boone recently. Mr and Mrs. Tim Lewis and Mr. and Mrs. Clennie Ollis visited Mr. and Mrs. Audie Ollis in Johnson City recently. Mr. Howard Tolley and Bruce visited Clennie and Nina Ollis and took Clennie to the store last week. Rev. David Burnop and wife attended church at Belview Sunday. Mrs. Louisa Williams and Mrs. Janie Hartley and children visited Clennie Ollis’s Sunday.
30 years ago:
The Feb. 8, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story “Large Number of Candidates Have Filed.” At the noon February 5 filing deadline with the Avery County Board of Elections, 25 candidates had filed for office. They are as follows: For Sheriff: Incumbent Clinton Phillips, Willie Turbyfill, Edward E. Gwyn, Sam Daniels, John Henry McGuire, Dudley Greene, and Timothy “Stokes” Calloway, all Republicans. Incumbent Clerk of Superior Court Robert ‘Nub” Taylor is unopposed for his office. For County Commissioner, Incumbents Pat Eller and Fred Banner are seeking re-election, Newcomers to the political arena for Commissioner are Ron Mode, Susan Pittman, Jim Greene, Douglas B. Aldridge and James B. (Jim) Perry. All are Republicans except Mode, who is a Democrat.
For the non-partisan School Board, Incumbent Steve Aldridge, T. Clay Houston, Frances H. Banner, Millie Garland Wiseman, Michael D. Hughes, Claude Pyatte, Bill Watson and Wood Hall Young; Avery Commissioner Troy Clark filed for the North Carolina State House 46th District. In neighboring Mitchell County, Bill Slagle Sr. has filed for the 46th District State House as has Charles “Monroe ‘’ Buchanan. Incumbents George Robinson and David Flaherty of Caldwell County have filed for reelection to the 46th House District. Incumbent NC State Senators Don Kincaid of Caldwell County and Dan Simpson of Burke have filed for reelection, with Harold Baker of Wilkes County also filing for State Senator. Tom Rusher, Republican Prosecutor for the 24th Judicial District, has filed for reelection, opposed by Democratic contender Claude Smith. Smith is a Boone attorney. As Millie Wiseman, Susan Pittman and Jim Perry are voter registrars, the Board of Elections must appoint others to take the place of these three candidates.
20 years ago:
The Feb. 3, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “WalMart SuperCenter opens in Spruce Pine.” The WalMart SuperCenter opened its doors on Halltown Road in Mitchell County on January 26, with hundreds of tri-county residents present for the ribbon cutting. Officials from the town of Spruce Pine and Mitchell County were also on hand. The new store handed out approximately $26,000 in local grants, including a $5,000 environmental grant to the Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development Council, Inc., $4,000 to Mitchell County Economic Development Commission, and $1,000 to each of the following: Firefighter Associations in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, Spruce Pine Library, Mitchell/Yancey County Partnership for Children Inc., Mayland Technical College Foundation Inc., Toe River Arts Council, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Spruce Pine Community Hospital, Mitchell/Yancey Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of Mitchell County, Mitchell County Shepherd’s Staff, Mitchell Board of Education, Foundation for Mitchell County and Mitchell County Community Fund. Also $1,500 to the World War II Memorial and $300 to the Mitchell County Board of Education. It employs 375 people.
