From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 1, 1970, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Cradle Roll Call.” Cannon Memorial — Mr. and Mrs. William Chester Jones of Rt. 1 Newland, a son born Dec. 7. Mr and Mrs. Roger Clay Stanley of Cranberry, a daughter born Dec. 11, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dodge Adams, Jr. of Banner Elk, a daughter born Dec. 11, Mr. and Mrs. James Junior Barr of Creston, a son born Dec. 17, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hunley Coffey of Linville, a daughter born Dec. 19, Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Banks of Rt 3 Roan Mountain TN a son born Dec. 25; Garrett Memorial — Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Burleson, Rt. 2 Newland, a son born Dec. 2, Mr. and Mrs. John Wesley Phillips Jr. of Rt 1 Elk Park, a son born Dec. 7. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ferguson of Newland, a son born Dec. 7, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Young of Rt. 2 Burnsville, a son born Dec. 15, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Julian of Rt 3 Roan Mountain,TN, a daughter born Dec. 20, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Grindstaff of Spruce Pine, a daughter born Dec. 28, and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Burleson of Rt 3, Newland, a daughter born Dec. 29.
40 years ago: The Jan. 3, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Carpenter Celebrates.” Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Carpenter of Rt. 3 Newland celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary on December 16 with an open house given at their home by family and friends. They were married Dec. 21, 1929, in Marion. Mr. Carpenter is retired from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. Mrs. Carpenter is the former Alma Dellinger, and a retired teacher from Crossnore and Avery County high schools. Their children are Estelle McFee of Newland and Melvin Carpenter of Huntsville, Ala., a son Byron is deceased. They have five grandchildren and a great grandson.
30 years ago: The Jan. 4, 1989, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Daniels files for Avery Sheriff.” Sam Daniels of the Hughes community has announced he is a candidate for Sheriff of Avery County. Daniels is 43 years of age and is a self-employed Christmas tree grower. He is actively involved in the Republican party, and has served three years on the GOP Executive Committee. He has 10 years experience with law enforcement in Avery County. Daniels is married to the former Barbara McCurry and they have three children: Chris, Shelly and Kenny. He and his family are members of Victory Baptist Church.
20 years ago: The Jan. 6, 2000, edition of The AJT featured “Stamey has lived through three centuries.” C.O. (Clayton) Stamey, 102, of Autumn Care Center in McDowell County, has the distinction of living through three centuries. Born June 27, 1897 in Mitchell County, now Avery County, which had not been formed at time, Stamey was the son of Confederate soldier Elias Alexander Stamey. “He didn’t do much fighting,” Stamey said. ”He played the fife in the band.” When Stamey was born, his father worked as a farmer, blacksmith and preacher. Stamey began helping his father at the tender age of five and attended a one-room schoolhouse when he was of age. “The boys sat on one side and the girls on the other side,” Stamey said of the one-room school he attended. “I had a stack of books this high. I should have kept them. If you were a graduate of the seventh grade you could teach school then.” Stamey’s daughter, Nelle Aldridge of Crossnore, stated, “Daddy is so proud of having a driver’s license which he had renewed for five years when he was 100.” Stamey was the youngest of his father’s 20 children. His father had three wives during his lifetime.
