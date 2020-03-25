From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The March 12, 1970, edition of The AJT featured a picture entitled “Big Horse Creek” by Mrs. Buddy Erwin. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buchanan and sons were visiting Miss Eliza and Madge Erwin last Sunday. Mrs. Buddy Erwin and Ike Erwin were seeing their doctors in Newland Tuesday. Wednesday morning Miss Madge Erwin was admitted to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk. Mrs. Buddy Edwin, Sherry, Terry and Jeanette had dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Loddie Hicks Wednesday. Mrs. Herman Forbes and Terri spent Saturday night with Mr. and Mrs. Frankie Taylor in Lenoir. Mrs. Marshall Pritchard and sons were visiting the Erwins Sunday. Her, Eliza, Lee and Donna Erwin made a trip to Banner Elk to see Madge Erwin. We want to send well wishes to Mr. Harion Houston and Miss Madge Erwin who are patients in Banner Elk Hospital.
40 years ago: The March 13, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Otts Smith A Rare Breed.” Otts Smith of Banner Elk is indeed a unique individual. He worked at Grandfather Home for Children for 45 years and has been associated with the Home for over 50 years, currently volunteering time on a daily basis. Otts is a quiet and kind man, teaching more by example than by the spoken word, However, he has been heard to say on several occasions, “If you can’t say something good about someone, don’t say anything at all.” Some would say with thoughts like this, he really needs to talk more. In these days of turmoil abroad and at home, it is hard to find a positive-thinking person. Otts Smith is one of these rare people, constantly looking for the good in every situation. Gripes and complaints never cross his lips. He is in his seventies now, but has not slowed down at all. Otts is still helping out at Grandfather Home in many different ways, a happy man going about his business and setting a good example for all those around him. The children and staff at Grandfather Home all agree with a statement which has been said many times: “If you don’t like Otts Smith, then something is obviously wrong with you.”
30 years ago: The March 15, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story “Planting Trees.” On a cloudy, cold uncomfortable February day, Calvin Winters brought Rich Shell and Randy Stout up to Avery County Middle School. They spent most of the day planting trees that Calvin had donated to the school from the North Star Nursery at Buck Mountain. Barnett Nursery of Jonas Ridge had also donated five dogwood trees which Calvin and his crew planted. The crew planted 11 dogwoods, a white birch, a maple, seven hemlocks, and some Norway spruce.They put these in the bare areas below the school, and the trees really have improved the appearance of the area. When the new building is finished, we can use some more landscaping.
20 years ago: The March 9, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “Avery takes third at 2000 Quiz Bowl.” It was a day of hard fought trivia tension and tiebreakers as the team from Avery High School came in third place at the 2000 Quiz Bowl held recently at Mayland Community College. Mountain Heritage won the event, and Mitchell came in second. But all three schools were very competitive throughout the match. In 11 years of the Quiz Bowl, these are the most evenly-matched teams we’ve ever had,” said moderator David Biddix. The students and coaches from all three schools did a great job preparing this year. Avery’s 1999-2000 team includes Blake Vance, Cassidy Cobbs, Andy Grice, Ben Sommer, Roanne Aldridge, Sarah Robinson, Amanda Camaret, Holly Johnson, Katie Elder, and Jennifer Franklin. The sponsors are Jackie Hughes, Ruth Shirley and Missy Lyons. Quiz Bowl district competition will be held March 11 in Lenoir, and the state championship is in Raleigh in April.
