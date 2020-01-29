From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 22, 1970, edition of The AJT featured “Marriage Licenses.” Mr. Joe Taylor of Rt. 1, Newland to Janice Aldridge Greer of Banner Elk on Jan. 2. Mr. Tommy Dale Kincaid of Pineola to Pansy Neal Dugger of Roan Mtn. Tenn., on Jan. 5. Mr. Jerry Johnson of Elizabethton, Tenn. to Elwana Stanberry of Elizabethton Tenn. on Jan. 8. Mr. T.H. Hugg of Glade Springs Va. to Annieliese Myers of Chilhowie, Va., on Jan. 9. Victor Allen Gwyn of Rt. 1 Elk Park to Lillie Kathy Blair of Rt. 1 Elk Park on Jan. 14. Andrew Carl Wetzel of Elizabethton, Tenn. to Celia Sue Heaton of Elizabethton, Tenn. on Jan. 15.
40 years ago: The Jan. 24, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery Countians fall victim to gold fever.” Not since the ‘49ers headed West in a mad rush for gold has the gold fever ran so high. Here as elsewhere, the fever seems headed for epidemic proportions. The prospect of finding gold dust or flakes in Avery County’s myriad streams had become highly alluring as the price of gold varies between $700 and $900 an ounce on the world market. Gold may be found anywhere in the world from the Yukon all the way to Mexico. Even in the sea, scientists have discovered six parts of every trillion parts of water, but so far there is no economical way to retrieve the gold. There is a simple art to panning gold: the prospector fills the pan about full of sand and pebbles he believes contain gold, submerges it under the water keeping it level. The contents are then stirred with the fingers to break apart any clay or particles until the sand moves loosely about.Then holding the pan with both hands still submerged and level in the water, pan is swirled in quick clockwise and counterclockwise motions to be sure the sand and pebbles are loose to the bottom.
Claude Quick of Lickog has done some gold prospecting, though Claude says some streams in Avery County contain gold while others do not. Claude found three sizable nuggets some time ago which he inlaid on his fiddle, being a talented musician among other things. Don Johnson of the Three Mile section is a recent victim to gold fever. Last Saturday the sun, uncommonly bright for January, turned Avery’s streams into silver. Don and a friend from South Carolina struck out to pan gold armed with pans, picks and shovels.They never expected to find a nugget the size of the one found in California weighing 161 lbs., or the whopper in Australia at 246 pounds. I do not know what the fruits of their labor were as they searched the snow-fed streams for the shiny flakes. Gold fever is a universal disease that knows no boundaries of time, race, religion, or culture from King Tut to Claude Quick.
30 years ago: The Jan. 25, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a photo of “Engagement.” Mr. and Mrs. Wayne M. McKinney of Spruce Pine wishes to announce the engagement of their daughter, Bobbi Jo McKinney to Jerry Dean Carpenter, son of Janet Hill of Rutherfordton, NC and Mr. Ned Carpenter of Newland. A March wedding is planned.
20 years ago: The Jan. 20, 2000, edition of The AJT featured “Fugitive captured at Altamont.” Mark Current, 20, who escaped from Blue Ridge Youth Center January 10, was captured on January 12 after he was discovered in the back of a truck at Carriage Corner Auto Sales. He had been there since fleeing the minimum-custody facility. Herman Phillips, who has a body shop in the same building with Carriage Corner, noticed a door open on the truck which has an enclosed bed similar to a moving truck. The cab was connected to the back by an access door. Phillips went to the rear of the truck and opened the door to find Current standing inside with a little black dog. “I said. ‘What are you doing there?’ and he said, ‘Trying to get out of the wind.’” Phillips said. Current reportedly told officers he had eaten nothing since Monday noon, and that he drank water from a nearby creek. He had been in the truck since he left Blue Ridge, with only a dog for warmth.
