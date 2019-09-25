From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 25, 1969, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “‘Aunt Zona’ Hughes dies at 93.” Pioneer Western North Carolina teacher, Mrs. Arizona Houston, 93, of Rt. 3 Newland, died Tuesday morning in a Burnsville rest home after a long illness. Known as “Aunt Zona,” Mrs. Hughes began her teaching career in 1896 in her native Avery County and taught within 10 miles of her home until retirement in 1953. She attended Wings Academy in Mitchell County and Fairview Institute. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1953. Long dedicated to education, Mrs. Hughes taught adult education classes known as “ Moonlight Schools” and was active in all phases of aid to the handicapped. She was a long time correspondent and friend of local newspapers, including The Avery Journal. She was the author of “Aunt Zona’s Web,” a book published and widely distributed about her life as a teacher in the mountains of Western North Carolina where she taught school for 57 years.
40 years ago: The Sept. 27, 1979, edition of The AJT featured “Strange Coincidence at Garrett Memorial.” There’s an old saying that truth is stranger than fiction, and the birth of four children at Garrett Memorial Hospital in Crossnore seems to bear the saying out. Two years ago on Sept. 17, 1977, Mrs. Julia Daniels Carpenter, wife of Michael Carpenter, gave birth to a baby girl. Two days later, on Sept. 19, 1977, Mrs. Regina Ann Ledford, wife of Billy Ledford, give birth to a baby girl. Both Carpenter and Ledford are the daughters of two nursing assistants at Garrett Memorial: Mrs. Polly Daniels and Mrs. Revonda Ollis. On Sept. 17, Mrs. Carpenter gave birth to her second child, another girl on Sept. 19 of this year, while Mrs. Ledford gave birth to her second child, a boy. All four babies were delivered by Dr. Wayne Martin at Garrett Memorial. The hospital staff are intrigued by such a unique coincidence.
30 years ago: The Sept. 28, 1989, edition of The AJT featured a photo of a 75th birthday celebration. A surprise birthday was held at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church on Sept. 17, 1989, to honor Mary Smith in celebration of her 75th birthday. A lot of friends and family attended this special occasion and everyone shared in a lot of fun and fellowship. Garrick Smith, Mary’s grandson, thanked Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church for allowing them to use the Fellowship Hall. He also thanked Roy Biggers for catering the food and a special thanks to Evanell Perry for making the birthday cake.
20 years ago: The Sept 23, 1999, edition of The AJT featured a photo entitled “Avery football team.” Included in the photo were Sean Spradling, Jesse Webb, Meredith Condrey (ball girl), Levi Harmon and Mark Trivette, Joey Arnett, Allen Storie, Travis Stafford, Lee Redman, Austin Gerdon, Brandon Jones, and Jonathan Ritchey, Michael Buchanan, Jake Manis, assistant coach Rex Woody, assistant coach Greg Hoilman, assistant coach Charlie Bob Barrier, assistant coach Roger Gragg, head coach James Condrey, assistant coach Matthew Bentley, Neal Gragg, Daniel Griffith, Kostas Tsilianos, Joe Welliver, Gabe Taylor, Arthur Clark, Benny Taylor and Jason Lindecamp. Not pictured were assistant coach Sherman Andrews and Richard McKinney.
