50 years ago: The March 5, 1970, edition of The AJT featured a picture entitled “Candidate for Sheriff.” Beverly Daniels announced this week that he is a candidate for Sheriff of Avery County in the May 2 Republican Primary. Beverly is 33 years old, a graduate of Crossnore High School, and spent two years in the US Army as a Military Policeman. Daniels solicits the support of everyone in his race for this important office. Paul B. Vance, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Vance of Pineola, announced this week that he is a candidate for the office of Sheriff of Avery County. Vance says, “Without mutual respect for the office of Sheriff and the man who occupies it, there can be no law enforcement, and bias and brutality shall prevail.” Jack D. Smith of Pineola announced early this week that he would be a candidate for Sheriff of Avery County. He is 42 years old and was born and reared in Pineola. He is the son of the late Todd Smith and Mabel Blaylock Smith. He is married to Dora Lee Smith and has one son, Gerold Lee Smith, who is stationed with the US Air Force.
40 years ago: The March 6, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Heaton News.” “We had a fire in Heaton Tuesday night, a house burned. The quick response of the Elk Park and Fall Creek fire departments kept three more houses from catching on fire. Thank you people so very much. Hazen Heaton is still in the hospital. He suffered severe burns about a week ago. Terry Barlow was visiting his parents, Scoville and Molly Barlow. He also visited Charles and Virginia and Gordon and Mary. Mama Dean is out of the hospital. She is at Ann Heaton’s. Chuck and Mil Oaks spent Saturday with Gordon and Mary. We sure did enjoy having them with us. Merilee Boulton visited Gordon and Mary last Tuesday. Enjoyed her visit so very much. Edna Brewer said her daughter that lives in Jacksonville, Fla., called her Monday morning and said they had snow on the ground there. Only 39 people at church Sunday. Our excuse was the road was so slick we were afraid to get out. James Jennings braved the cold Sunday and came over to Gordon’s to clean his oil filter which was stopped up. It would have been rather cold on them with no heat. Thank you very much, James,” the report read.
30 years ago: The March 8, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story, “Outstanding Students at Elk Park.” Each classroom at Elk Park Elementary School nominates one outstanding student for “Student of the Month” honors. Classroom winners for February included Levi Harmon, Chad Bare, Melissa Smith, Chris Ward, Jason Clawson, and Dallas Smith, Brandon Gardner, Shannon Woodie, Jodie Jones, Molly Tatum, Beth Ann Kenner, Ben Jones and Eric Ollis.
20 years ago: The March 2, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “Memories of Rosa Thomas.” Rosa Thomas worked in the nursing department at Sloop Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. She was in the opinion of practically everyone she ever worked with the ultimate caregiver. Without any deliberate effort, Rosa demonstrated to patients and to her co-workers supreme caring qualities. It just came natural with her. She taught others by simply being herself, and she treated patients like you want your grandmother treated: with skill, dignity and respect. Rosa died a while back. Her friends and co-workers were understandably saddened. They managed their grief, but they wanted to do something special in Rosa’s memory, something that would enable others to appreciate the enormous quality of her life. Someone remembered that she loved angels, and ideas began to be shared back and forth between her friends and co-workers. They finally decided on the beautiful picture of an angel currently hanging at the entrance of the chapel at Charles A. Cannon. Jr. Memorial Hospital in Linville, a fitting tribute to a life lived well.
