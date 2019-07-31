From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The July 24, 1969, edition of The AJT featured a photo with the caption “Five Generations.” Representing five generations from the Banner Elk area are Frederick VonCanon, Jr,. Frederick VonCanon Sr. (father), Mrs. Chester VonCanon (grandmother), Mr. William N. Shoemaker (great-grandfather), and Mr. and Mrs. William N. Shomaker (maternal great grandparents). All are presently living in Banner Elk except Frederick Jr. and his family, who live in Raleigh.
30 years ago: The July 27, 1989, edition of The AJT featured the story “71st Annual Clerks Conference Opens.” The 71st Annual NC Superior Courts Conference was hosted by Avery Superior Court Clerk Robert “Nub” Taylor and opened July 25 at 6 p.m. in the Banner Elk Holiday Inn.
Clerks from all the state’s 100 counties were on hand to hear opening remarks by President Carr of the Clerk’s Conference, Superior Court Judge Charles Lamm, District Attorney Tom Rusher, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Pat Eller, and Clerk Taylor. Other officials present were Commissioners Charles VonCanon, Fred Banner and Gary Edwards, County Manager Randall Fletcher, and District Court Judge Phil Ginn. A pig pickin’ was held at the Holiday Inn following the brief opening ceremony. The Clerks began arriving in Banner Elk July 24 for a full schedule including training sessions, golfing, visiting scenic spots in the area and highlighted by a banquet July 26 at Linville Ridge Country Club.
20 years ago: The July 22, 1999, edition of The AJT featured the story “23rd Annual On the Square Arts and Crafts Festival is July 31 in Newland.” The 23rd Annual On the Square Arts and Crafts Festival will be held in Newland on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is hosted by the Avery Arts Council which uses the proceeds to provide art, theater and music in Avery County schools. This yearly juried event, held in the Town Square, will offer over 80 booths of the region’s best arts and crafts. Many of the participants will demonstrate their talents on site. Other booths, reserved for nonprofit, civic and charitable organizations will sell baked goods, plants and hold raffles. Various food vendors will offer chicken, pork tenderloin, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, and lemonade.
