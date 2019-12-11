From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 18, 1969, edition of The AJT featured the story “Occupational Foods at Avery High.” A new course is being offered to senior girls at Avery High School. Current and predicted changes for our society demonstrate a need for expanding the home economics curriculum to provide Occupational Training Programs. A larger percentage of young people marry today, and at an even earlier age they combine their homemaking roles with the roles of students, wage earners and parents. While the continuing purpose of home economics is to prepare young people for their homemaking roles, the expanded curriculum offerings can contribute to their employability through the development of salable skills and sound attitudes toward their dual roles. The increasing demand for skilled workers in service occupations, which include most of the home economics-related occupations add further urgency to the curriculum expansion. Because of the great demand for trained personnel in the field of food service as a result of the tourist and ski resort expansion and development in this area, the Occupational Food Course was added to the curriculum at the Avery High School this year.
40 years ago: The Dec. 20, 1979, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Former Clerk of Court Succumbs.” Dean B. Eller, who served as Superior Clerk of Court in Avery County sixteen years, died in a Charlotte hospital Friday. He was 59. Eller retired from the Clerk’s office in 1974 due to declining health. He was a World War II veteran and a member of the First Baptist Church of Newland. Surviving are the Wife: Bessie Townsend Eller; two Daughters: Mrs. Jack Hughes of Newland, and Mrs. Michael Greene of Lenoir; a son: Kermit Eller of Charlotte; Four Brothers: Carl Eller, Eugene Eller, Roland Eller and Pat Eller; Seven sisters: Mrs. Frank Smith, Mrs. Tom Smith, Mrs. Bill Puckett, Mrs. Don Thompson, Mrs. Marshall Brewer, Mrs. Newell Garner, Mrs. Leon Goodwin, and six grandchildren.
30 years ago: The Dec. 20, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “ Second Birthday.” Ashley Bare celebrated her second birthday Dec. 7, 1989, with a party and a Big Bird cake baked by her godmother, Mrs. Joyce Duncan of Hudson, NC. Ashley’s proud parents are Teddy and Kathy Bare of Frank. Her maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Betty Bolick of Frank. Great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Earsel Buchanan of Minneapolis, Mabel McKinney of Newland and Loy Bare of Newland.
20 years ago: The Dec. 23, 1999, edition of The AJT featured the photo “All the Board.” Showing signs of their appreciation, Avery County Schools Superintendent Grace Calhoun presented framed plaques of appreciation for each School Board member to give his/her employees. “We are very appreciative for the cooperation shown our Board members and our school system by their employees,” she stated. Pictured were Kevin Frye with Town of Beech Mountain, Dr. Bill Tate of Tate Clinic, Calhoun, Sam Eller of BellSouth, Frances Banner with Linville Land Harbor Property Owners Association and Peck Taylor of Avery/Mitchell Correctional Institution.
