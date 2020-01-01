New Year’s special from our newspaper archives:
93 years ago: The January 5, 1927 edition of The Avery Advocate reported an article entitled “1927 made some changes in Elk Park.” While not many changes have been made in Elk Park during the year 1927, which left us enveloped in ice and snow with one of the most severe spells of cold weather on record, nevertheless the progress of the town and of Avery County has been very satisfactory in a general way.
The new enterprises in town are as follows: D.T. Brinkley has a new and up-to-date mill that is able to take care of the needs of our farmers and grind their grains, producing and a first-class produce for every purpose in this line. J.M. Dearmin has taken the agency for Texaco product and is preparing to deliver gas and oils all over Avery and Mitchell counties. The Carolina Store is serving our people with groceries and is doing a fine business. The Avery Advocate has opened up to succeed the old Elk Park News and is having a fine business and hearty reception. It will be printed on a new powerpress within the next thirty to sixty days and will be able to give the people of the county still better service.
Among the few changes to be noted are the sale of the Royal Cafe by Mrs. Sutton; it being now owned and conducted by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Tucker who are doing a nice business at the old stand. The Bristol Power and Light Co. of Bristol has bought the electric light and power plant and franchise here, and are now operating it. They promise us connecting with their power plant down in Tennessee with a much lower rate for service, and it is to be hoped that they make good their promise promptly.
A new church building has been built by the members of the Christian church here and is now occupied by them for their regular services. It is a nice building and an addition to the town. During the year the people of the Methodist church have finished the basement of their building, making separate rooms for Sunday School classes and a decided improvement.
Mr. J.R. Patton has entirely remodeled the interior of the Drug Store, making it equal to those in the larger cities and it is proving a popular place among our local people as well as with the traveling public.
Some changes were made January 1. In our train service, the Sunday trains being discontinued and the west bound passenger going down at 9:50, an hour later and returning in the afternoon at 3:04. This threatened to leave us without our Sunday papers, but F.P. Ledford Jr., the enterprising son of agent Ledford, has arranged to get the Asheville Citizen on the buses every day and last Sunday supplied 30 of our people with their Sunday Citizen.
We believe the coming year will bring greater changes to Avery County than any year that has preceded it. The roads that have even completed during the year have opened up new and greater opportunities, and with the rest of the great section of which we are a part, it is an undoubted fact that we have just commenced to grow. Let every man, woman and child pull together through this year for greater developments, greater prosperity, and greater happiness.
71 years ago: The Jan. 6, 1949, edition of The Avery Scenic Press included an article entitled “Crossnore.” T.C. Dellinger, postmaster, turned his car over near Montezuma a few days ago. He was not injured. Henry Mullis of Elk Mtn. was a visitor here recently, and Miss Jean Emley Perrell of Jacksonville, Fla., spent the holidays with home folks here. Mr and Mrs. Wayne Clark and little daughter, Joyce Lynn of Morganton, spent the holidays with Mrs. Clark’s father and mother, Mr and Mrs. J.W. Greene, here.
Herman Dellinger from Berea College in Berea, Ky., spent the holidays with his parents Mr. and Mrs Thomas Dellinger, Mrs Exie Oakes and Mrs. Ollis Oakes were the dinner guest of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Greene recently. Miss Marie Oakes Lee left last week for Columbia, SC, where she will meet her husband who is in the US Navy and has been stationed in Hawaii for some time.
Christmas was the quietest in Crossnore in many moons. We all now see that getting rid of beer and wine in our county was one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of our county. Webb Greene was in Newland Monday on business. Things will begin to busy around here now that school has reopened. We sure miss the rustle and bustle when the students are away for holidays.
The Ladies W.M.U. presented P.L. Johnson with and extra nice box of fruits, groceries and other nice gifts delivered by Mrs. Corbett Johnson. Mr. Johnson stated he wished to thank the ladies for the wonderful gifts which here highly appreciated and to commend them for their fine work they are carrying on for the benefit of the town and community.
