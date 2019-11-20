From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 27, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Viking Stadium Cushions on Sale.” Avery High School PTA is in the process of selling stadium or gym cushions to benefit the high school. Cushions will be located at various places throughout the county, including Smithey’s Store, Mortimer & Daniels Insurance & Realty and and Avery County Bank in Newland; Hughes’s Grocery in Elk Park; Cranberry General Store in Cranberry; G&L Grocery in Minneapolis; and Lon Hughes Grocery in Frank.
40 years ago: The Nov. 29, 1979, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Avery Gets Auto License.” Untiring efforts by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce paid off this week when the first auto license plate office in the county’s history opened in Newland. Susan Kearney, Chamber of Commerce secretary, is branch manager for the office located in the building across from the Golden Skillet near the red light. Mrs. Kerney has just finished a three-week course in Raleigh and Charlotte in preparation for all phases of title and licenses work. Mrs. Joanne Vance is Mrs. Kearney’s assistant. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be open for extended hours during license renewal period.
30 years ago: The Nov. 30, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Menus for Avery County Schools.” Menus included as follows: Dec. 1: Breakfast — choice of juice, scrambled egg or cereal/toast and milk, and for lunch: chicken noodle soup, mozzarella chunk, crackers, carrot/celery sticks, peach half, and milk; Dec. 4: Breakfast — choice of juice, blueberry square or cheese toast, and milk, and for lunch: chicken filet Sandwich, shoestring fries, lettuce & tomato, tangerine and milk; Dec. 5: Breakfast: choice of juice and toast or biscuit/sausage & gravy and milk, and for lunch: lasagna, broccoli, tossed salad, chilled pears, Italian bread and milk; Dec. 6: Breakfast: juice or applesauce, peanut butter grahams or ham biscuit, milk, and for lunch: hot dog/chili, tater tots, coleslaw, pineapple slice and milk; and on Dec. 7: juice or banana, french toast sticks or cereal/ peanuts and milk, and for lunch: country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, peas/carrots, fruit salad, roll and milk.
20 years ago: The Dec. 2, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Ten Commandments monument dedicated.” Approximately 100 people gathered on the Square in Newland on Nov. 27 to dedicate the Ten Commandments monument. Rick Stapleton of the Newland Town Council introduced the speakers and told how the monument was made possible by the cooperation of 14 churches of various affiliations. Rev. Gene Stines gave the opening prayer and Rev. Dave Atkins read scripture from Exodus concerning the Ten Commandments. Rev. Glenn Griffith sang “How Great Thou Art,“ and Rev. Jesse Stines told how the vision to erect the monument became a reality. He presented pictures of the monument to Newland Mayor Bea Daniels to hang in the Town Hall and to Commissioners Clay Houston and Kenny Poteat to hang in the County Administrative Building. He also presented a picture to a representative from the Avery Sheriff’s Department. The service concluded with the Blue Ridge Mountain Youth Choir singing “We Want America Back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.