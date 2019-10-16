From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 23, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Ingalls News.” Mr. and Mrs. Scott Woody and family have moved to Morganton. Dr. and Mrs. W.B. Norris of St. Petersburg, Fla., visited their summer home here last week. Mr. and Mrs. B.P. Ollis made a trip to Winston-Salem on Monday. Mrs. Lee White and Mrs. Larry McKinney were shopping at Valley Forge, Tenn., on Saturday. Mrs. Bill Woody spent a few days at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville recently. Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Young and daughter have moved into their new home here. Mrs. Fred Johnston and baby son of Chicago, Ill., are visiting Mrs. Johnston’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Scott Wiseman, for a few days.
40 years ago: The Oct. 25, 1979, edition of The AJT featured a picture of the Elk Park third and fourth grade football team. Pictured are Coach Bob Johnson, Clarence Baldwin Jr., Mark Houston, David Puckett, Kenny Hicks, Monty Baldwin, Jamie Pritchard, Cale Smith, Brad Turbyfill, Scott Jones, David Sluder, Brad Benfield, Dean Hagie, Brad King and Jackie Turbyfill. Not pictured is Cheyenne Moody.
30 years ago: The Oct. 26, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Hugo Wins Race.” A woolly worm named “Hugo,” raced by nine-year-old Danner Chambless of Lexington, won the race Saturday at the 12th Annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk and netted Miss Chambless $630 in winnings.
The worm was named after the recent hurricane because Danner’s mother said, “We wanted one fast and strong.” The girl’s strategy for the winning woolly worm was “keeping him warm and hopping.” Danner bought Hugo for $1 from Brian and Jonathan Swinkola and David Trivette, who have been gathering and selling woolly worms for the festival for five years.
20 years ago: The Oct. 28, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Craft Moves to Guy Center.” Eddie Greene, Avery Health Care System president, has announced that Dr. Patrick Craft is moving his office from Banner Elk to Guy Center for Family Medicine in Newland. He is currently seeing patients at his new location. Dr. Craft, a family physician, grew up in Greensboro and earned his MD at East Carolina University School of Medicine in Greenville, NC. He completed his internship and residency at University Hospital in Greenville and a fellowship in obstetrics at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.
