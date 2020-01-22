From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Jan. 15, 1970, edition of The AJT featured a photo entitled “Greene’s Food Center Opens for Business.” Greene’s Food Center in Newland moved into their spacious new building Monday, Jan. 12. The new and modern structure has 8,250 square feet of floor space and is located at the intersection of Highways 181 and 194. John E. (Chub) Pittman, owner and operator, stated that the store would offer expanded lines in groceries, meat, produce and a large dry goods department. Grand opening dates will be announced at a later date.
40 years ago: The Jan. 17, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “District 3 Teacher of the Year.” Sue Brooks, K-1 classroom teacher at Crossnore Elementary School, was named 1980 North Carolina Education Association District 3 Teacher of the Year. This honor was conferred on Sue by a panel of judges from various walks of life. Educators, businessmen and laymen were on the panel. Mr. Bob Carter represented our county on the panel. Sue was selected from a group of 10 finalists, each being a previous winner in his or her county or area. She also had to present her “philosophy of education” in a scrapbook. The scrapbook is a complete profile of Sue’s 10 years in the classroom working with teachers at summer institutes, a brief biography in school workshops, work for her professional organization, civic involvement, and letters of recommendation.
30 years ago: The Jan. 18, 1990, edition of The AJT featured a photo of NC Director of Aging, Al Boyles, chatting with Eva Carpenter and Ruby Bentley at the Avery County Senior Center while visiting there January 11. Boyles delighted the seniors and county officials with his presentation at the center, which included a magic show. He praised R.D. Daniels, Avery Director of Aging, and the Board of Commissioners for providing such an outstanding center for Avery County senior citizens.
20 years ago: The Jan. 13, 2000, edition of The AJT featured “Fires cause extensive damage.” Two fires in Avery County last week left one family homeless and a business badly damaged. A fire at Spear Memorials on January 6 burned through the roof of the building despite quick action by local firefighters. On the scene were members of Green Valley, Frank and Crossnore fire departments, Fire Marshal David Vance, EMS and sheriff’s deputies. On January 7, fire erupted at the Raymond Buchanan home place, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the house and destroying personal property of the occupants.
