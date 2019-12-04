From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Dec. 11, 1969, edition of The AJT featured the story “Green Valley wins First Place in Parade.” Several thousand people lined the streets of Spruce Pine on Friday evening, Dec. 5, to view the annual Christmas Parade. The parade, sponsored by the Spruce Pine Merchants Association, consisted of more than 40 units, including five bands. Both sponsors and judges agreed that the Marion High School Band, with its excellent performance, added exceptional interest to the parade. The five winning entries were: First prize ($150): Green Valley Community Club; Second prize ($100): Spruce Pine Moose Lodge; Third prize ($75): First Presbyterian Church; Fourth prize ($50): Bear Creek Baptist Church; and Fifth prize ($25): Spruce Pine Lumber Company.
40 years ago: The Dec. 13, 1979, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Bo Sluder Chosen Fireman of the Year.” Bo Sluder was named Fireman of the Year at Newland Fire Department’s annual Christmas Dinner on Saturday and is congratulated by Bud Calloway, Secretary/Finance Officer and Trustee of the Fireman’s Relief Fund. Sluder has contributed in many ways to the success the department has had this year and his fellow firemen voted him Fireman of the Year due to his many contributions to the department.
30 years ago: The Dec. 14, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Engagement.” Rev. and Mrs Reed H. Callahan wish to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Shane M. Callahan to Juan F. Guichard at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Bethel Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. Shane is a 1986 graduate of Avery High School, she attended Liberty University for 1.5 years. She is presently employed at the Newland Child Development Center. Juan is a 1984 graduate of Berean Baptist Academy in Hammond, La. He attended Hyles Anderson College for one year and is presently enrolled in Liberty Home Bible Institute.
20 years ago: The Dec. 16, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “New Swinging Bridge opens.” Grandfather Mountain’s new Mile-High Swinging Bridge was dedicated on Tuesday, Dec. 14, despite 50 mph winds and chilly temperatures. The dedication took place in conjunction with a separate ceremony by the State of North Carolina honoring Grandfather Mountain President Hugh Morton for his years of photography, promoting travel to the state. Avery County Building Inspector and former NC State All-American basketball player Tommy Burleson was the first to cross the new bridge. After he pronounced it safe for crossing, the dedication took place. Remarks were made by Mr. Morton, who also supervised the building of the original Mile-High Swinging Bridge 47 years ago.
