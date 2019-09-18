From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Sept. 18, 1969, edition of The AJT featured a photo of Miss Roberta Carpenter, Mrs. Masona Carpenter Buchanan and Miss Katrina Carpenter recently receiving their tenth bar for perfect attendance in Sunday School at Stamey Town Missionary Baptist Church. They are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Mason Carpenter of Stamey Town. Others receiving attendance bars were Simon Franklin and daughter, Elizabeth (six years); Kathy, Donna, and Michael Holland (one year), the children of Rev. Max Holland.
40 years ago: The Sept. 20, 1979, edition of The AJT featured “McGee, Timberman Chosen Man, Woman of the Year.” Harry McGee, superintendent of Avery County Schools and Barbara Timberman. President of the Avery Arts Council, were chosen Man and Woman of the Year at the Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet Saturday night. Approximately 75 attended the event at the Banner Elk Holiday Inn with Brother Ralph Smith acting as Emcee. Herbert Hyde, former Secretary of State Crime Control Commission and Public Safety, was the guest speaker.
30 years ago: The Sept. 21, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Ann Heaton Retires from DSS.” Mrs. Ann Heaton was honored with a surprise retirement reception on Friday, Sept. 15, 1989, between 2 to 4 p.m. at the Newland Presbyterian Church. The reception was given by Mrs. Heaton’s coworkers at the Avery County Dept. of Social Services. Mrs. Heaton become employed with Avery County DSS on Jan. 1, 1973. She was employed as an Income Maintenance Caseworker II in the Aid to Families with Dependent Children program.
20 years ago: The Sept 16, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “Avery Ready for Floyd.” Tina Stamey of Avery County Emergency Management said her department is prepared should Avery County feel the effects of Hurricane Floyd. The department is bringing in a generator and updating its activation list with all agencies. However, Mrs. Stamey said forecasters were saying September 14 that Floyd’s track was turning northeast and hopefully it will miss this area unless it changes. William Caraway, supervisor at the Mountain Electric Cooperative Newland office, said the utility company is prepared should Floyd cause any power outages here. “We have access to extra crews in Mountain City, Tenn., and contract crews, if necessary.” Caraway said his linemen have also kept trees and brush cut on the right of way. Most outages are caused by tree limbs falling on power lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.