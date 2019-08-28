From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Aug. 28, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Marriage Licenses,” reporting John Davidson Collins of Seattle, Wash. to Katherine Kirkpatrick Blackfor of Linville on Aug. 6; Calvin C. Fitzwater of Flint. Mich. to Sharon Buchanan of Newland on Aug. 15; Harlan Tate Norwood Jr. of Banner Elk to Dorothy Roselle Lee of Elk Park on Aug. 15; Ferrell Wayne Calhoun of Newland to Barbara Kay Richardson of Elk Park on Aug. 16; Harold Wayne Ward of Elk Park to Paulette Jewell Jones of Elk Park on Aug. 20; Joseph Phillips Potter of Mountain City, Tenn., to Judy Bernice Johnson of Mountain City, Tenn., on Aug. 22; Gourley O. Willis of Hampton, Tenn., to Linda Sue Ramsey of Banner Elk on Aug. 22; Doyle Howell Puckett of Elk Park to Wilma Rena Hagaman of Sugar Grove on Aug. 23; James David Cooper of Oak Ridge, Tenn., to Carol Ann Lowe of Bristol, Tenn., on Aug. 23.
40 years ago: The Aug. 23, 1979, edition of The AJT featured the story “Still Confiscated at Pineola.” Acting on a tip, Stewart Cook, ABC officer, discovered a 120-gallon whiskey still in the Pineola area last Thursday. Fifty-gallon wooden barrels contained fermenting mash and apples which appeared almost ready to run through the still was found in a tiny incline in a dense forest and laurel thicket with a little stream, necessary to whiskey making running through it. Cook said there was no trail leading to the still, or any sign of coming and going, indicating the distiller covered his tracks well. Cook said he decided to seize the still instead of trying to catch the owner because Cook had left visible signs of going to the still, and he feared the owner would move it. Cook immediately contacted the Avery County Sheriff’s Department to help him dismantle the still and bring it into the jail.
30 years ago: The Aug. 24, 1989, edition of The AJT featured the story “Cranberry High Reunion.” According to the report, “The Class of 1964 of Cranberry High School is planning on their 25th year reunion on Sept. 2, 1989. The plans are to have a cookout beginning at 3 p.m. on the school grounds. The Cranberrian Corporation is sponsoring the cookout. All the newly renovated buildings will be open for you to see and appreciate again. For those who wish, the group will be going on to Shadrack’s for more fun and entertainment. We need to know if you are planning on attending both of these, or if you are planning on attending only the cookout, as soon as possible. A count is needed, especially for the cookout.”
20 years ago: The Aug. 26, 1999, edition of The AJT featured the picture and caption “Hello world! I’m Terri Lee Davis. I was born July 27, 1999, at 6:45 a.m. at Sloop Memorial Hospital. My proud Mommy and Daddy are Daniel Edward and Chasty Ann Davis of Old Beech Mountain. My maternal grandparents are the late Terry Dean and Reba Lee Taylor. This is where my name comes from. My paternal grandparents are Edward Charles Davis II, ‘Chuck’ and Dellena Ann Davis, “Dena” of Old Beech Mountain. I have an aunt, Mandy Davis, and uncle, Daniel Taylor, who love me so much. I would like to thank Dr. Baker, Shawn, nurses, Shannon and Regina, my daddy and my grandma Dena for helping bring me into the world.”
