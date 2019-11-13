From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Nov. 20, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “A.C.H.S Royalty.” Miss Peggy Lee Baird and Mr. Gary Wayne Edwards were chosen Mr. and Mrs. ACHS 1969 from a field of 20 couples on Nov. 16, 1969. Peggy is a senior at Avery and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Baird of Newland. Peggy also won the evening gown division. She appeared in an aqua chiffon gown with sequins accenting the empire waist. Gary, also a senior at Avery this year, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Edwards of Crossnore. Gary has previously played football (varsity) and is now playing guard for the Avery Vikings basketball team. First runner-up were Miss Elisa Beck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Beck of Spruce Pine and Mr. Claude Cuthbertson, son of Mrs Edna Cuthbertson of Crossnore.
40 years ago: The Nov. 21, 1979, edition of The AJT featured “Merchants Association gears up for Newland’s Biggest Christmas.” The Newland Merchants Association is geared for the biggest Christmas ever in Newland, with the lighting of a huge tree in Avery Square, a merchant’s sale beginning Dec. 6, and a Christmas parade Dec. 8. Numerous prizes will be given by each business, with a grand prize of $500 and a week’s free lodging in Florida. Each business belonging to the merchants association will be giving prize tickets, and the winning number will be drawn on the Square Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.
30 years ago: The Nov. 22, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Sugar Mtn. ski area opens for 21st season.” Nov. 18 marked the beginning of the 1989-90 ski season at Sugar Mountain Resort. This is the 21st season of operation for Sugar, NC’s largest ski mountain with 1,200 vertical feet. Sugar has made many changes over the summer in facilities, personnel and services. One of the biggest changes in the Base Lodge is the addition of the “New” Sugar Hollow Club. It is on the top floor of the Lodge with access from both the “Top Floor” Cafeteria and the Deck. A familiar face at Sugar, but in a new position, is Allen Griffin. Griffin, former Ski School Director who last season worked as Director of Skiing for Gunstock, N.H., has returned as Sugar’s new Mountain Manager. He brings 11 years of ski industry experience to the job.
20 years ago: The Nov. 24, 1999, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled “Open House.” Avery Health Care System officials stated they were “well pleased” with the turnout for the Open House at the new Cannon Hospital in Linville Nov. 21. “We know there were at least 1,500 people and there could have been 2,000,” said Tony Fortune, hospital spokesperson. On Nov. 18, Avery County and town officials toured the hospital and were presented copies of the book published by AHCS entitled “Panorama of Caring: The Story of Two Hospitals,” by Dudley Gilmer.
