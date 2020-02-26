From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Feb. 12, 1970, edition of The AJT featured the photo describing North Carolina Vocational Education Week. The photo included the slogan “Learn to Earn,” which has been observed by Avery County High School this week. Pictured are the Vocational teachers, Mrs. Ada Smith, Mrs. June Hughes and Mrs. Margaret Cartner. Standing were Principal Mr. Richard Bracey, Mr. George Nesbitt, Mr. Donald Brooks, Mr. Clyde Sudderth, Mr. Brooks Shell, Mr. Charles VonCanon, Mr. Herman Dellinger, and Mr. Charles Braswell.
40 years ago: The Feb. 14, 1980, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Johnsons Celebrate 60th Anniversary.” Mr. and Mrs. Steve Johnson celebrated their 60th Wedding anniversary Jan. 4, 1980, with a dinner party given by their children and grandchildren at the Bryans Road FireHouse in Maryland. The Johnsons were married Jan. 4, 1920, at Mt. Pleasant by H.S. Burleson, and licenses witnessed by Sherman Daniels, both of whom are gone on. Mrs. Johnson remarked this day would have been perfect if some of their old friends from Avery County could have been there, although many of their friends were on hand and enjoyed it all. The cake was three tiered with red roses and green leaves, a large wreath with 60 inside it, and on top of the cake were white swan props and a bride and groom standing between. Their son, Taft Johnson, gave the introduction and Pastor Flowers delivered a beautiful message and gave thanks for the food.
30 years ago: The Feb. 15, 1990, edition of The AJT featured the story, “Banner Elk woman publishes book.” “The Killing Frost” by Barbara Smith Berry of Banner Elk is the the true story of her family from the time her mother, Blanch Andrews, marries “Pappy” Will Smith in 1921 until Pappy Will is laid to rest in the little cemetery near this home on Hickory Nut Gap in 1985. The book is a chronicle of hard times and happy times, interwoven with births and deaths, told by Barbara, the youngest of Blanch’s and Will’s 10 children, nine of which are living. Asked why she named her book, “The Killing Frost,’’ Barbara replied, “Because my daddy was a farmer whose livelihood depended on his crops. If the killing frost came too early in the spring, when the crops were just coming up, or too early in the fall, before they were harvested, it meant disaster.” The book tells how Blanch would go galaxing in the woods to make extra money to buy things for her children, and of how she would tie the baby to a tree while she pulled galax so he could not wander off. The book is filled with humor and pathos, tragedy and, above all, love: the love Blanch and Will have for each other, despite their heated arguments over politics and religion, the love they have for their children and the devotion the children have for their parents and each other.
20 years ago: The Feb. 10, 2000, edition of The AJT featured the story “Maxi the Bear turned 30 on February 8.” Maxi, North Carolina’s oldest black bear, will reach a remarkable milestone on February 8 when she quietly celebrates her thirtieth birthday in her den at Grandfather Mountain. “As far as we know, she is the oldest bear ever to have lived in North Carolina,” said Laurie Jacoksen, manager of the Grandfather Mountain animal habitats. “We can’t be completely sure, but we think she’s currently the oldest living member of her species.” Maxi is the last surviving offspring of Mildred, Grandfather Mountain’s official mascot. Maxi and her twin sister, Mini, were celebrities almost at birth, and received their names after hundreds of suggestions were submitted in a contest to name the young bruins. As a cub Maxi lost a toe when she stuck her paw through her chain link enclosure and was bitten by a wild bear. For a month, while her leg was bound in a cast, the young cub had to be kept separate from her mother and sibling, and during that time she was pampered continuously by her caretakers.
