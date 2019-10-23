From our newspaper archives:
50 years ago: The Oct. 30, 1969, edition of The AJT featured “Marriage License.” John Taylor of Rt. 1 Newland to Frances Naomi Ward of Elk Park on Oct. 21, George C. Holland of Rt. 2 Spruce Pine to Marie White Ollis of Rt. 2, Spruce Pine on Oct. 25.
40 years ago: The Nov. 1, 1979, edition of The AJT featured “National Register of Historical Places.” On Monday, Nov. 5, 1979, at 11 a.m. in front of the Avery County Courthouse, there will be a special ceremony for the presentation of a certificate of the Avery County Board of Commissioners stating that the Courthouse is now entered on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register is a list of properties “significant in American history, architecture, archeology and culture a comprehensive index of significant physical evidences of our national patrimony.’’ This is a great honor for Avery County’s Courthouse to be entered on the National Register, and everyone is invited to attend this auspicious occasion.
30 years ago: The Nov. 2, 1989, edition of The AJT featured “Cannon Pharmacist Receives Award.” Don Rigdon, pharmacist at Cannon Memorial Hospital, recently received the Upjohn Research Award form the North Carolina Society of Hospital Pharmacists. Rigdon’s paper entitled “Can a Warfarin Kinetics Program Impact the Safety and Effectiveness of Warfarin Therapy,” was chosen by the Society’s selection committee from papers submitted by other hospital pharmacists in North Carolina. “As part of Cannon Memorial’s ongoing quality assurance effort,” Rigdon stated, “we identified a potential problem in patients who were taking Coumadin (warfarin), a blood thinner to prevent clots. An extended study of fifty patients revealed the medication was not always effective, and some patients experienced bleeding complications.” Eddie Greene, administrator at Cannon Memorial, stated, “Don Rigdon is a credit to our hospital. We are proud of him for receiving the award, but even more so for his diligence, creativity and very genuine interest in the welfare of our patients. We are happy for him and pleased that he has received recognition outside of our hospital. He is surely deserving of this honor.”
20 years ago: The Nov. 4, 1999, edition of The AJT featured “$4,000 Raised for Haiti.” Dr. Steven Cook of Banner Elk announced the “Hope for Haiti” auction held October 16 at Grandfather Home Gym, raised $4,000. “This is the third annual auction and this is the most we have raised,” Dr. Cook said.
“We will use the money for the starving children of Haiti,” Cook added. “We will not send any to the county officials.” Each year Dr. and Mrs. Cook, Dr. and Dr and Mrs. David Kimmel, Mike Tomlinson, nurses and others go to a mission in Haiti.
